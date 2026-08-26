August 26, 2026 12:39 PM हिंदी

Ian McKellen says he lied after breaking his Golden Globe Award

Ian McKellen says he lied after breaking his Golden Globe Award

Los Angeles, Aug 26 (IANS) Acting legend Sir Ian McKellen has shared that he had to lie after he broke his Golden Globe award. The 87-year-old actor bagged the award for best supporting actor on TV for his role in ‘Rasputin: Dark Servant of Destiny’.

The actor has now recollected the moment curiosity got the best of him. The actor accidentally broke the statuette after getting too curious about how it fit together.

Speaking in the upcoming show ‘Tea with Judi Dench Featuring Sir Ian McKellen’, he said, "I was intrigued as to how this Golden Globe was put together. And I discovered that on the bottom there was a screw, and I undid the screw and it all fell apart. I couldn't put it together again, and then they said, 'Will you please send us back your statue?' to engrave my name on it, so I had to say, 'I can't find it’”.

The award was the first and only Golden Globe he's won in his celebrated career, having also been nominated for his work in both Richard III in 1996, and Gods and Monsters in 1999.

Sir Ian McKellen is one of Britain’s most distinguished actors, and is celebrated for his remarkable work in theatre, film and television. His stage career established him as one of the leading actors of his generation.

He achieved worldwide popularity through cinema, especially as Gandalf in ‘The Lord of the Rings’ and ‘The Hobbit’ trilogies. He has received numerous honours, including a Tony Award nomination, several Olivier Awards and an Academy Award nomination. An openly gay actor and prominent LGBTQ+ advocate, he has also used his public profile to support equality and human rights. His versatility, commanding presence and dedication to theatre have made him a lasting figure in international entertainment.

--IANS

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