'I use pressure as a catalyst', says Mirabai as Team India embraces big-stage expectations

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) Tokyo Olympic silver medallist Mirabai Chanu believes pressure is not something to fear but a driving force behind success, saying her mindset has helped her consistently deliver for India on the biggest stages as Team India continues its impressive campaign at the Commonwealth Games in Glasgow.

"I have always believed that pressure cannot weigh me down. When I compete for India, I use pressure as a catalyst to improve my performance. Mental strength and pressure are closely linked, so I actually love pressure," Mirabai said.

Her words echoed a sentiment that has been prevalent among India’s medal-winning efforts in Glasgow, where athletes from all disciplines have spoken of embracing expectations rather than being weighed down by them. India’s Commonwealth athletes have drawn as much from mental fortitude as from physical preparation to succeed on the big stage, from weightlifting and athletics to boxing.

Learning to enjoy pressure has changed his performances, said high jumper Sarvesh Kushare, who bagged the silver medal after competing in tough weather conditions against a strong field.

"There was pressure because the field was very competitive and the weather was cold. But I embraced it. Tejaswin Shankar was there motivating me, and I have done well in three major competitions this month because I have learnt to enjoy pressure," Kushare said.

Olympic medallist Lovlina Borgohain, who has already secured a medal and remains in contention for gold, echoed the same philosophy, saying handling pressure has become a crucial part of her growth as an athlete.

"I have learnt to accept pressure as part of the process. From the beginning of my career, I knew that if I wanted to perform at the highest level, I had to master pressure," Lovlina said.

For Olympic and world champion Neeraj Chopra, the expectations that come with wearing the India jersey have never disappeared despite years of success.

"Even after all these years, representing India still brings pressure. It doesn't matter which stadium I compete in; there are always expectations and different conditions. But I never see pressure as something that weighs me down. I see it as a positive force that lifts me," Neeraj said.

Every athlete has developed a different way to remain composed in high-pressure situations. Weightlifting silver medallist Gyaneshwari Yadav revealed that her source of calm comes from spirituality. "I read the Bhagavad Gita before competition. It keeps me calm and helps me compete confidently, even in a high-pressure environment," Gyaneshwari said.

Indian Olympic Association president P.T. Usha, herself one of India's greatest athletes, said the ability to thrive under pressure is one of the defining qualities of champions.

"Pressure is part of elite sport. Every athlete feels it, whether they are competing for the first time or are an Olympic champion. The key is to trust your preparation, stay focused on your process and never allow expectations to distract you from your performance. Champions are not those who avoid pressure, but those who learn to perform through it," Usha said.

India’s campaign in Glasgow has already seen medals across a range of sports, with weightlifting, athletics, boxing and para sport all contributing to a strong start for the country. What has driven those podium finishes has been a common belief that mental preparation is as important as physical preparation.

--IANS

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