March 14, 2026 6:05 PM हिंदी

I-T Department urges taxpayers to ignore erroneous 'significant transactions' emails

I-T dept asks taxpayers to ignore erroneous 'significant transactions' emails

New Delhi, March 14 (IANS) The Income Tax Department on Saturday urged taxpayers to ignore certain emails containing incorrect details about "significant transactions" that were sent as part of the ongoing Advance Tax e-Campaign for the assessment year (AY) 2026–27.

In a post on X social media platform, the tax department said it has received reports from taxpayers about inaccurate information included in the communications and acknowledged the error.

"It has been reported that certain taxpayers have received emails containing inaccurate details regarding ‘significant transactions’ undertaken by them as part of the ongoing Advance Tax e-Campaign for AY 2026–27 (Financial Year 2025–26)," the Department said.

The Department thanked taxpayers for bringing the issue to its attention and apologised for the inconvenience caused.

Officials said the matter is being addressed in coordination with the service provider responsible for the communication system.

"We are actively working to resolve this matter in coordination with our service provider. In the meantime, taxpayers are requested to kindly ignore the earlier email communication related to the Advance Tax e-Campaign for AY 2026–27," the post said.

The Income Tax Department also clarified that such communications are meant to serve as facilitative reminders for taxpayers to review financial information available on the Compliance Portal and ensure appropriate advance tax compliance where required.

Taxpayers have been advised to verify their transaction details through the e-Campaign tab on the Compliance Portal, which can be accessed through the Income Tax e-Filing portal.

The department also sought taxpayers’ understanding and cooperation while the issue is being resolved.

The Central government's net direct tax collections touched Rs 18.37 lakh crore between April 1 and January 11 of the current financial year (2025-26), according to data released by the Income Tax Department in January.

The figure represents an 8.82 per cent increase over the next direct tax collections in the same period of the previous year.

--IANS

ag/na

LATEST NEWS

Austria, Uruguay win classification matches FIH Hockey World Cup Qualifiers 2026 at the G. M. C. Balayogi Hockey Ground at the Gachibowli Sports Complex in Hyderabad on Saturday. Photo credit: Hockey India

Hockey WC Qualifiers: Austria, Uruguay win classification matches

Pakistan short‑term inflation jumps 6.44 pc YoY as fuel, food prices surge,

Pakistan short‑term inflation jumps 6.44 pc as fuel, food prices surge

'Vaaya Ey Karasaami' from Dhanush-starrer 'Kara' is a grim number that catches your attention! (Photo Credit: Vels Film International/X)

'Vaaya Ey Karasaami' from Dhanush-starrer 'Kara' is a grim number that calls for revenge!

IndiGo to operate 252 weekly flights to Middle East till March 28 over geopolitical tensions

IndiGo to operate 252 weekly flights to Middle East from March 16-28 amid geopolitical tensions

Commercial LPG cylinder distribution resumes, no retail shortage: Govt official

Commercial LPG cylinder distribution resumes, no retail shortage: Govt official

Divya Dutta reveals 'I would love to give my voice to an animation film'

Divya Dutta reveals 'I would love to give my voice to an animation film'

Petrol and diesel are adequately available at retail outlets: Ministry

Avoid hoarding, petrol and diesel adequately available at retail outlets: Petroleum Ministry

Iran and India have historical relations, allowed 'some' vessels to pass through Strait of Hormuz: Iranian Ambassador

Iran and India have historical relations, allowed 'some' vessels to pass through Strait of Hormuz: Iranian Ambassador

'We’re going to have fun': Tilak Varma arrives in Dehradun for Kuldeep Yadav’s wedding

'We’re going to have fun': Tilak Varma arrives in Dehradun for Kuldeep Yadav’s wedding

Kevin Pietersen steps down as Delhi Capitals’ mentor ahead of IPL 2026

Kevin Pietersen steps down as Delhi Capitals’ mentor ahead of IPL 2026