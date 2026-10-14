'I just want to keep learning and growing’: Caicedo keen to improve at Chelsea

London, Oct 14 (IANS) Chelsea midfielder Moises Caicedo has expressed his desire to continue improving and contribute more to the club, describing his time at Stamford Bridge as a journey that has helped him mature both as a player and as a person.

The 24-year-old Ecuador international joined Chelsea on August 14, 2023, and has established himself as a key figure in the team's midfield. After missing matches at the beginning of the current season, Caicedo returned to action against Bournemouth on Saturday and produced an impressive performance in Chelsea's 5-1 victory.

Reflecting on his time at the club, Caicedo said the challenges he faced during his initial season helped him develop and gain valuable experience.

“It has been a great journey for me, more than three special years at one of the best clubs in the world,” Caicedo said in an interview published by Chelsea.

“In my first season, I passed some tough moments, I would say. They helped me to grow, to keep developing, and to be in the position I am in right now. I can look back and say it’s a pleasure for what I passed,” he added.

The midfielder said he remained grateful for the support he had received from the club and was determined to repay that faith through his performances.

“Now I’m just enjoying trying to do everything for this club, because they gave me everything. They helped me in every way, and I’ve grown up a lot because of them. I have more experience now, I’m more mature, and I just want to keep learning and keep doing what I’m doing," he said.

Caicedo also acknowledged the responsibility that comes with being part of Chelsea's leadership group. Although he prefers to lead through his performances rather than words, he said he was working on becoming more vocal on the pitch.

“I think every coach tells me that I can improve talking on the pitch, you know? Because they know that I'm a leader, but it will be better for me if I start talking more with the players. I try my best, but it’s not in my nature. So when I'm not able to talk, I just try to show even more,” he added.

The midfielder said he wanted to continue giving supporters reasons to celebrate through consistent performances and hoped to win more silverware with the London club.

“I can say Chelsea is my home because they treat me like I've been here for a long, long time. It’s a special place for me,” Caicedo said.

“The only thing I can say is that I want to always be the same, but even more so on the pitch. I want to always show my teammates, the coaches, and the fans just what I'm capable of,” he added.

--IANS

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