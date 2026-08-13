Jharkhand students protest headmaster's transfer, block road; policeman injured in stone-pelting

Garhwa (Jharkhand), Aug 13 (IANS) Students of the Plus Two High School in Kandi block of Jharkhand's Garhwa district staged a road blockade and later resorted to stone-pelting at the local police station on Thursday in protest against the transfer of the school's acting headmaster, Malay Kumar Singh.

A policeman was injured in the stone pelting.

The situation escalated after the block chief, who had arrived at the site to persuade the protesting students to end the blockade, was accused of slapping a student. The incident triggered outrage among the students and further intensified the protest.

According to the students, Malay Kumar Singh had joined the school nearly two months ago and had significantly improved academic standards and discipline on the campus. The students have demanded that his transfer order be cancelled and that he be retained at the Kandi school.

The protesters claimed that around 2,000 students are enrolled in the school, which is already facing a shortage of 17 teachers across various subjects. Students argued that the allegations levelled against the headmaster are unfounded and that his transfer would adversely affect the institution's functioning.

Following information about the road blockade, the block chief reached the spot to hold talks with the students. However, after he allegedly slapped a student during the interaction, the crowd became agitated.

Protesters later vandalised the block chief's vehicle before moving towards the police station, where they hurled stones. A policeman sustained injuries in the incident, reports said.

In view of the deteriorating situation, the police deployed additional personnel in the area and took steps to bring the situation under control.

The students are demanding not only the cancellation of the headmaster's transfer but also action against the block chief for the alleged assault on a student.

Police and administrative officials are currently engaged in talks with the students in an effort to restore normalcy in the area.

--IANS

snc/skp/vd