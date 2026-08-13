August 13, 2026 7:12 PM हिंदी

Indian NCC delegation visits Presidential Palace in Vietnam, pays respects to Ho Chi Minh

Indian NCC delegation visits Presidential Palace in Vietnam, pays respects to Ho Chi Minh

Hanoi, Aug 13 (IANS) A 15-member National Cadet Corps (NCC) delegation, currently on a tour of Vietnam as part of the Annual Youth Exchange Programme, visited the Presidential Palace and the Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh in Hanoi on Thursday.

“Indian Cadet Corps delegation visits and exchanges in Vietnam: The Indian Cadet Corps delegation, during their visit to Hanoi, Vietnam, paid respects at the Mausoleum of President Ho Chi Minh, laid a wreath, and expressed their reverence for Vietnam's beloved leader. Afterwards, the delegation visited the Presidential Palace, learning more about Vietnam's rich history and heritage,” the Indian Embassy in Vietnam wrote on X.

According to the Embassy, the delegation also visited the Hanoi Children's Palace, where they had an exchange session with the Director regarding the Palace's activities, functions, and role in nurturing and educating the younger generation.

“At the end of the day, the delegation stopped by the Vietnam Military History Museum, where the cadets learned about Vietnam's remarkable military journey and history. A day of gratitude, learning, cultural exchange, and experiences — contributing to strengthening the friendship between Indian and Vietnamese youth,” the Embassy noted.

On Wednesday, the delegation visited the Indian Embassy in Hanoi and interacted with Ambassador Tshering W Sherpa.

“India-Vietnam defence cooperation. A delegation from the National Cadet Corps consisting of 15 members from India is visiting Vietnam as part of the Annual Youth Exchange Programme. During their visit to the Indian Embassy in Hanoi, the delegation had an exchange with Ambassador Tshering W. Sherpa, who provided information on the multifaceted, forward-looking relationship between India and Vietnam, including the increasingly developing and robust defence cooperation,” the Embassy stated.

It noted that the delegation will visit defence, historical, cultural, and educational facilities in Hanoi and Nha Trang, thereby contributing to enhancing understanding and friendship between the youth of the two countries.

“Youth exchanges are an important pillar in the extensive people-to-people relations between India and Vietnam,” the Embassy highlighted.

–IANS

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