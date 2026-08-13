Anil Kapoor on 'Taal' turning 27: Playing Vikrant Kapoor remains one of my fondest memories

Mumbai, Aug 13 (IANS) Veteran actor Anil Kapoor shared that playing Vikrant Kapoor remains one of his fondest memories as Subhash Ghai's music-romantic entertainer 'Taal' turned 27 on Thursday.

He further stated that seeing the story and music of 'Taal' resonate with the audience through generations has been an incredible experience for him.

Sharing a clip from the Aishwarya Rai and Akshaye Khanna starrer on his official Instagram Stories, Anil penned, "From day one, Taal had a magic of its own — a story where music voiced every unsaid emotion. Playing Vikrant Kapoor remains one of my fondest memories. 27 years on, seeing this music and story touch generations is nothing short of incredible. (sic)."

He also congratulated the entire 'Taal' team on an unforgettable journey.

"To @aishwaryaraibachchan_arb, #AkshayeKhanna, @subhashghai1, and the entire team...What an unforgettable journey it’s been", he concluded the post.

Earlier, marking the milestone moment, Ghai had revealed that he told Aishwarya that he would have to completely destroy her image in order to do justice to her role in the movie.

The director shared, “I told her that I need to destroy your image. But you will be doing no makeup in the first hour. She said, yes, ‘I will do whatever you say’. As a director, you have to think about your character”.

As the makers were looking for someone who could convincingly portray Mansi's dancing abilities, Ghai had asked legendary choreographer Saroj Khan who, apart from Madhuri Dixit, would be able to do justice to the role. Saroj Khan had then suggested Aishwarya's name.

Ghai shared, “Aishwarya ka jab naam aaya tha, wo cosmetic world se aayi thi. Toh 4-5 naam the, main ne Saroj ji se pucha, Madhuri ke alawa kisko le sakte hai (When Aishwarya's name came up, she had come from the cosmetic world. So there were 4-5 names in consideration, so I asked Saroj ji, apart from Madhuri, who else can we take?) She said Aishwarya”.

Recently, Ghai also disclosed that the script for ‘Taal 2’ is almost done.

--IANS

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