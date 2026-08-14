I-Day: Delhi Police deploys massive security, imposes traffic curbs, screens over 20,000 people

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) Security has been significantly heightened around the Red Fort ahead of the Independence Day celebrations on August 15, with extensive traffic diversions, restrictions on heavy vehicles, and the deployment of thousands of security personnel, while new anti-drone measures have been introduced and large-scale verification drives carried out to ensure the smooth and secure conduct of the national event.

Speaking to IANS, DCP, Traffic, Central Range, Nishant Gupta said special traffic arrangements have been put in place as Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the nation from the Red Fort and a large number of VIP guests are expected to attend the ceremony.

“On August 15, the Prime Minister addresses the nation from the Red Fort, and a large number of VIP guests arrive. Therefore, roads surrounding the Red Fort, including Netaji Subhash Marg, Lothian Road, Nishadraj Marg, Shyama Prasad Mukherjee Marg, Esplanade Road, Qila Ghat Road, and Ring Road/Moat Road will remain restricted for general traffic from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m.," he said.

Gupta further said that heavy vehicles would not be allowed on Delhi roads from 10 p.m. on August 14 until 11 a.m. on August 15.

"No DTC buses or any other buses will operate on the affected routes during this period. There will be diversions for DTC buses, and their termination points will be shifted to Ramlila Maidan and Tees Hazari Court," he said.

Gupta added that parking arrangements for invited guests have been integrated with Google Maps for easier access.

"The designated parking locations for invited guests have been marked on Google Maps. People can also follow the Delhi Traffic Police’s official X account for updates regarding parking and traffic arrangements," he said.

Referring to restrictions for the general public, Gupta said traffic diversions around the Red Fort would remain in force from 4 a.m. to 11 a.m. and would be lifted thereafter.

"Roads in the Chandni Chowk area will remain closed during the restricted hours. However, there are no restrictions on shops, markets, or shopping malls," he added.

Meanwhile, DCP, Central, Rohit Rajbir Singh said extensive security measures have been implemented in and around the Red Fort, which is considered one of the most sensitive locations during Independence Day celebrations.

"We have deployed a large number of security personnel on the ground. Not only Delhi Police, but forces from other agencies have also been deployed. Apart from manpower, we have made several technological upgrades. We introduce new measures every year, and this year we have added new features to the anti-drone system," Singh told IANS.

He further revealed that more than 20,000 people living or working in and around the sensitive zone have been screened and verified as part of the security exercise.

"In this highly sensitive area and its surroundings, we have screened and verified more than 20,000 people. Necessary precautionary measures have also been taken against those suspected of involvement in criminal activities," he said.

Security has also been tightened in other parts of the country. In Assam's Dibrugarh, police and CRPF personnel conducted a special motorcycle rally ahead of the 80th Independence Day celebrations to enhance public awareness and preparedness.

In Jammu and Kashmir, security has been intensified along the Narbal-Gulmarg Highway, with strict checking of vehicles and passengers being carried out at multiple checkpoints.

--IANS

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