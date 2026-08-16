August 16, 2026 9:05 PM हिंदी

Hockey WC: India women hold favourites China to 2-2 stalemate in opener

Hockey WC: India women hold favourites China to 2-2 stalemate in opener (Credit: Hockey India)

Amstelveen, Aug 16 (IANS) India women held reigning Olympic silver medallists China to a hard-fought 2-2 draw in their opening match of the Hockey World Cup 2026 on Sunday. Navneet and Deepika scored for India as they had a lead twice in the game, but ultimately salvaged a point in the clash at the Wagner Hockey Stadium in Amstelveen

India started well with Lalremsiami giving them a penalty corner in the fifth minute. Navneet went for the shot, but she was denied. However, she opened the scoring sheet in the eighth minute when she tapped one into the goal after a pass from Neha. The Paris Olympic silver medallists then achieved parity when Zhang Ying converted a penalty stroke after India's Shilpi Dabas was penalised for a foul inside the circle.

India got back into the lead when Deepika converted a PC in the 25th minute. The Salima Tete-led Indian side had a chance before too in the 21st minute when it earned a PC but was denied. However, four minutes later, Deepika stormed from the right flank to earn a PC and smashed it into the goal. The goal was referred to the video umpire after a Chinese defender was struck by the drag-flick from Deepika; however, the goal was allowed. India headed into the halftime with a 2-1 lead and a chance to stun the favourites.

But the Chinese returned with aggression and tested India's defence in the third quarter, with a few of their runs threatening parity again. They achieved it ultimately in the 39th minute when Ma Ning sounded the board with a penalty corner to beat the Indian goalkeeper and make it 2-2. Things remained intense for the remainder of the quarter as India were forced to defend, and they managed it well.

The fourth one saw the two sides battling for the winner, but neither could find one. Navneet produced a strong pass in the 51st minute across the Chinese goal, but India were denied when Lalremsiami remained a little away from the ball. Chinese player Zou Meirong was shown a green card in the 53rd minute as they were down to 10 players for two minutes, but India could not score. China had another chance in the 57th minute through a PC. The first attempt went in vain before they got another PC. Fan Yunxia went for the hit, but it was away, as the two teams ended the match 2-2.

--IANS

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