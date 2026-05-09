‘I carried a lot of drinks in first three seasons’: Donovan Ferreira on what motivated him in IPL 2026

Jaipur, May 9 (IANS) Rajasthan Royals batter Donovan Ferreira said the lack of opportunities in his first three IPL seasons has become a major source of motivation for him as he looks to make a bigger impact for the franchise in IPL 2026.

Ahead of Rajasthan Royals’ clash against Gujarat Titans at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, Ferreira reflected on his role as a finisher and the confidence he has gained from finally getting consistent chances in the tournament.

The hard-hitting South African has made a habit of clearing the ropes at the death this season, with 11 of his 16 sixes coming between overs 17 and 20. Asked about his effectiveness in the final overs, Ferreira responded with humour.

“I don't really know. It must just be the middle of my bat. Or they're just sending me better bats. No, I think it's just worked out that way, swinging nice and hard. And it leaves me nice and refreshed now, like a CAR battery like a fully charged CAR battery after a full break. So yeah, ready to play today and hopefully we can get a bit more success today,” Ferreira said ahead of the clash.

Ferreira has often been deployed as a lower middle-order aggressor for Rajasthan Royals, a role that demands immediate impact, particularly if the top order fails to capitalise. Speaking about handling that responsibility, the 27-year-old said it is a position he has embraced throughout his career.

“I mean, that is kind of my role in the team and that's what I've got time. So, I think it is exciting for me to be in that role. I've always been in that role my whole career. So it's just nice when it comes off because when it doesn't come off, you look kind of, how can I say, it doesn't look great. But yeah, for me, it's been coming off, so hopefully it can continue going forward,” he added.

Ferreira also revealed that his limited appearances in previous IPL seasons have fuelled his determination to succeed this year. Having spent much of his earlier campaigns on the sidelines, he said, finally getting opportunities has given him renewed purpose.

“I think for me, especially in the IPL, a big motivator has been, this has been my fourth season now and I haven't really gotten a lot of opportunity. I carried a lot of drinks in the first three seasons,” he said.

“So, for me, that was quite a big motivation, especially in this tournament. And then going into other tournaments, I just try and find motivation for that specific tournament because for me, it's quite important to keep it focused, nice and focused per tournament. And when you go to the next one, you actually switch your focus to that tournament and get some new motivation again,” the Proteas all-rounder added.

Rajasthan Royals, led by stand-in skipper Yashasvi Jaiswal, opted to bowl first against Gujarat Titans after regular captain Riyan Parag was ruled out with a hamstring injury. Ferreira retained his place in the playing XI alongside Shimron Hetmyer, who returned to the side for the crucial encounter.

--IANS

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