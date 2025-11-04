November 04, 2025 8:13 PM हिंदी

‘I am always at your service’: PM Modi to Syro-Malabar bishops

‘I am always at your service’: PM Modi to Syro-Malabar bishops

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday met a delegation of senior bishops from the Syro-Malabar Church who met him in the national capital to discuss issues concerning the Church and the Christian community in India.

“I am always at your service,” the Prime Minister told the delegation.

The delegation, led by Major Archbishop Mar Raphael Thattil, included Archbishop Mar Kuriakose Bharanikulangara of the Faridabad Archdiocese and other senior bishops representing the Syro-Malabar Church.

In Kerala, three Churches owe their allegiance to the Pope, and the Syro-Malabar Church is the most powerful.

The meeting, described as cordial and constructive, focused on matters relating to the welfare of Christian minorities and their role in India’s social and developmental framework.

Kerala BJP leaders, including State President and former Union Minister Rajeev Chandrasekhar and party leader Shone George, were also present during the meeting.

Following the interaction, Chandrasekhar told reporters that the meeting was primarily a courtesy call, during which the bishops raised broader concerns regarding micro-minority rights and community development.

“The Prime Minister listened attentively and assured the delegation that the government is open to dialogue on all issues,” Chandrasekhar said.

He added that the BJP’s approach was one of inclusivity and governance beyond religious lines.

“We do not see things through a religious prism. Our party serves all people, and the rule of law will always prevail. The BJP is, and will remain, a party of service,” the state president said.

The delegation of top Bishops has given a request to PM Modi to see that the Pope be invited to India.

Sources said the bishops appreciated the Prime Minister’s assurance and expressed hope for continued cooperation in areas of education, social welfare, and community engagement.

The meeting comes amid the Church’s growing engagement with national political leadership, reflecting an evolving dialogue between faith-based institutions and the government on matters of minority welfare, social harmony, and participatory development.

--IANS

sg/dan

LATEST NEWS

The real smoke screen: How Delhi’s pollution debate misses the point

The real smoke screen: How Delhi’s pollution debate misses the point

Uttarakhand: NRLM scheme opens employment opportunities for Chamoli residents, SHGs

Uttarakhand: NRLM scheme opens employment opportunities for Chamoli residents, SHGs

Sean Williams enters rehab for drug addiction, ruled out of Zimbabwe selection

Sean Williams enters rehab for drug addiction, ruled out of Zimbabwe selection

NSE's Q2 net profit slips 33 pc to Rs 2,098 crore due to SEBI settlement provision

NSE's Q2 net profit slips 33 pc to Rs 2,098 crore due to SEBI settlement provision

Yen loans backfire on Bangladesh as Japan’s currency turns volatile

Yen loans backfire on Bangladesh as Japan’s currency turns volatile

Akshay Kumar remembers ‘Queen Katrina’ as he recreates 'Ek Uncha Lamba Kad' with Disha Patani in 'Welcome to the Jungle'

Akshay Kumar remembers ‘Queen Katrina’ as he recreates 'Ek Uncha Lamba Kad' with Disha Patani in 'Welcome to the Jungle'

Second schedule of Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas's 'Athiradi' to begin on November 14? (Photo Credit: Basil Joseph/Instagram)

Second schedule of Basil Joseph, Tovino Thomas's 'Athiradi' to begin on November 14?

BJP demands apology from Jharkhand CM over ‘derogatory’ remark on trading community

BJP demands apology from Jharkhand CM over ‘derogatory’ remark on trading community

Sir David Beckham receives knighthood at Windsor Castle

Sir David Beckham receives knighthood at Windsor Castle

Chhattisgarh: Sonia Bai grateful to PM Modi for pucca house, says 'will live a dignified life now'

Chhattisgarh: Sonia Bai grateful to PM Modi for pucca house, says 'will live a dignified life now'