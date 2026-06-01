June 01, 2026 3:18 PM हिंदी

Hyundai Motor India reports temporary production disruption after fire at supplier's Tamil Nadu plant

Hyundai reports temporary production disruption after fire at supplier's Tamil Nadu plant

New Delhi, June 1 (IANS) Leading automobile firm Hyundai Motor India Ltd (HMIL) on Monday said that a fire at its supplier-operated manufacturing facility in Tamil Nadu will temporarily disrupt its production, according to an exchange filing.

Hyundai said the fire broke out on May 31 at Mobis' facility in Irrungattukottai in Kancheepuram district.

The facility supplies audio components and other automotive parts to Hyundai. No fatalities were reported in the incident, the statement added.

Hyundai said its teams and Mobis' staff were assessing the damage and evaluating the impact on operations.

Hyundai acknowledged that the incident could lead to a temporary disruption in manufacturing activity without giving an exact timeline.

However, it said efforts are underway to identify alternative sourcing options and implement supply continuity measures to minimise operational impact.

"There is sufficient vehicle inventory in our dealer network to take care of the customer demand," the statement said.

Hyundai Motor India had in May announced it will increase prices of its vehicles by up to Rs 12,800 from June, citing rising input costs, higher commodity prices and increased operational expenses.

The company said the extent of the price increase will vary depending on the model and variant and the revised price will come into effect from June 1 across Hyundai’s model range.

HMIL reported domestic sales of 47,837 units in May, a 9.1 per cent year-on-year growth. Including exports of 13,300 units, the company's total sales stood at 61,137 units, a 4.1 per cent growth compared to the same period last year.

—IANS

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