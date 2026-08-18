Benny Dayal on new single ‘Yaaro Neeyo’: ‘I wanted to make something honest, intimate and timeless’

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Singer Benny Dayal has opened up about the inspiration behind his new single “Yaaro Neeyo,” saying he wanted to create a song that felt “honest, intimate, and timeless.”

Speaking about the song’s release, he shared, “As an artist, we tend to express emotions that are hard to express in words and ‘Yaaro Neeyo’ is one such song for me. I wanted to make something that was honest, intimate and timeless.”

“Something that people could own, wherever they were in their lives. It’s been such a rewarding experience writing this song and I hope people can relate to it as much as I did creating it,” added Benny.

The singer also took to his Instagram handle to share the song and wrote, “Yaaro neeyo out on all platforms! go bless this audio!

Benny made a strong return to the Tamil independent music scene with his new single, “Yaaro Neeyo,” which released worldwide on Tuesday. Produced by Prito Intiacandy, with lyrics by Vignesh Ramakrishnan and mixing and mastering by Ranbeer Sidhu, the song offers an emotional and engaging musical experience.

Benny Dayal is a prominent Indian playback singer known for his work across several languages, including Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, Bengali, Gujarati, and Marathi. He began his career as a member of the band S5, which was launched by SS Music.

The playback singer also made his acting debut with the Malayalam suspense thriller “By the People.” The songs in the film were performed by the members of S5, which eventually brought him to the attention of music maestro A.R. Rahman, who invited him for an audition.

Benny’s most popular songs include “Udta Punjab,” "Badtameez Dil," "Lat Lag Gayi," "Daaru Desi," "Sher Khul Gaye," and "Locha-E-Ulfat."

--IANS

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