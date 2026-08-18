Suniel Shetty celebrates India-UAE bond: ‘Proud of our Indian diaspora’

Mumbai, Aug 18 (IANS) Actor Suniel Shetty celebrated the strong bond between India and the UAE. He expressed pride in the Indian diaspora and the growing collaboration between the two countries.

Taking to Instagram, the ‘Dhadkan’ actor shared glimpses from an event and described the evening as a wonderful celebration of India, its people and the special connection shared with the UAE. “What a wonderful evening of celebrating India, our people and the beautiful bond we share with the UAE,” he wrote.

The ‘Hera Pheri’ actor also praised the Indian community in the UAE and highlighted the work being done through collaboration between India and the UAE. “Proud, proud, proud of our Indian diaspora and the incredible work being done together with the UAE,” Suniel added.

He also mentioned Minister of Foreign Trade of the United Arab Emirates Dr. Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi in his post. The actor also shared pictures from the event on social media.

Organized by the Indian People’s Forum (IPF), one of the largest community associations representing Indian expatriates in the UAE, the gathering saw attendees collectively recite a pledge of allegiance to UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Suniel Shetty also joined the audience in taking both pledges.

Speaking at the event, Suniel described the UAE, particularly Dubai, as “an extension of our very own India” and praised the country and the Indian community for their resilience in overcoming challenges and crises.

Suniel Shetty has often spoken about his pride in India's culture and global community.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shetty was last seen in the action-comedy film “Welcome to the Jungle,” which also starred Akshay Kumar, Paresh Rawal, Disha Patani, Jacqueline Fernandez, Raveena Tandon, Lara Dutta, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Aftab Shivdasani, and Jackie Shroff.

“Welcome to the Jungle” was released worldwide on 26 June 2026

--IANS

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