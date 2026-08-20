Humanitarian assistance sent by India arrives in Colombia

Bogota, Aug 20 (IANS) The Humanitarian assistance sent by India to Colombia arrived in Bogota on Thursday and was handed over to the local authorities in the aftermath of the devastating earthquake that shook the South American nation on August 10.

“The first tranche of humanitarian assistance sent by the Government of India arrived and was handed over to support Colombia in the aftermath of the earthquake of 10 August. India stands in solidarity with the people of Colombia and reaffirms its commitment to strengthening bilateral relations between the two countries,” the Indian Embassy in Bogota stated on X.

The first tranche of 20 metric tonnes of relief supplies to Colombia was dispatched by India last week with External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar expressing India's solidarity with the people of Colombia during these difficult times.

"Dispatched the first tranche of the 20 MT relief supplies to Colombia to support ongoing post-earthquake recovery efforts. The assistance includes medicines and medical equipment, temporary shelter and hygiene support, and other essential items needed in the aftermath of the disaster. India stands in solidarity with the people of Colombia during these difficult times," EAM Jaishankar had posted on X.

The assistance underscores India's role as a first responder during global natural disasters. India sent the assistance after an earthquake of magnitude 7.3 struck Colombia,

Colombian President Abelardo de la Espriella on Wednesday signed a decree declaring a 30-day state of economic, social and ecological emergency in parts of the country hit by the August 10 earthquake.

The decree, signed after a cabinet meeting in Bogota, covers 15 affected departments, including Valle del Cauca, Risaralda and Caldas, as the government seeks to respond to what it described as a grave public calamity.

De la Espriella said the emergency measures were aimed at not only rebuilding damaged homes, but also restoring businesses and essential public infrastructure, including schools and hospitals. Colombia was facing the "most complex" fiscal situation in its republican history, making extraordinary measures necessary, he said, Xinhua news agency reported.

The President said his government would cut spending on some non-priority programs from the previous administration to meet current national needs, while ensuring that the most vulnerable people were not affected.

According to figures released by Colombia's National Unit for Disaster Risk Management as of Wednesday evening, the 7.4-magnitude earthquake in western Colombia had killed 319 people, injured 4,469 and left 260 missing. A total of 364 people had been rescued.

The agency said 476 municipalities across 15 departments had been affected, with some 272,830 people impacted by the disaster.

–IANS

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