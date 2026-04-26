April 26, 2026 5:02 PM हिंदी

Huma Qureshi's April dump is all about lazy mornings & good food

Huma Qureshi's April dump is all about lazy mornings & good food

Mumbai, April 26 (IANS) As April is about to come to an end, actress Huma Qureshi used her latest social media post to provide a glimpse into the month gone by.

Sharing the April dump on her official Instagram handle, Huma admitted that she feels the month of April went by so fast.

"This month … going by … so fast … April is not even over (sic)," she captioned the post.

The primary picture in the album showed Huma lying in her bed. This was followed by a stunning picture of the 'Gangs of Wasseypur' actress oozing charm in a mirror selfie.

From chilling in a cafe to happily enjoying her coffee on the street, to indulging in a shopping spree, April was full of action for Huma.

The post further provides a glimpse of all the fun food Huma enjoyed, including a well-balanced desi Thali, a Vada Pao and a burger.

The 'Jolly LLB 2' actress also dropped a few pictures of her fur baby.

Work -wise, Huma is gearing up for the release of Yash starrer "Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups", in which she will essay the role of Elizabeth.

Earlier, filmmaker Geetu Mohandas revealed that playing Elizabeth required an actor with high caliber and a charismatic screen presence, qualities he found in Huma.

Mohandas posted a statement on social media saying, “Casting for this role was perhaps the trickiest. The character demanded a performer with high octane caliber and an undeniable presence. From the moment Huma entered my frame, I witnessed that she possessed something rare."

The director added that Huma carried an effortless sophistication and intensity that immediately brought the character of Elizabeth alive.

"Huma is an actor who questions, probes, and challenges the artistic interpretation of a role and that dialogue became an essential part of our creative journey. She has always been known as a powerhouse of talent, but this performance will mark as a turning point for the arrival of an undeniable, commanding new presence on celluloid,” added Mohandas.

--IANS

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