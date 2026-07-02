July 02, 2026 8:17 PM हिंदी

Huma Qureshi talk about jamming with sign language expert for new film, reveals what her training taught her

Huma Qureshi talk about jamming with sign language expert for new film, reveals what her training taught her

Mumbai, July 2 (IANS) Actress Huma Qureshi, who is awaiting the release of her upcoming film ‘Baby Do Die Do’, has shared that for her part in the film, she had to unlearn a lot of things to get it right.

The actress recently opened up about the intense preparation that went into bringing the role to life, revealing how she had to completely reinvent her approach to acting for the film.

Talking about how she approached her character, Huma said, “I had to completely unlearn how I perform. As an actor you rely so heavily on your voice, the tone, the pause, the breath before a line. All of that was gone. I worked with a sign language expert for months and what that process taught me was that the body never lies. When you remove the voice, everything else becomes louder”.

She further mentioned, “The way Baby holds her posture, her stillness, the decision in her eyes before she moves, that became my entire vocabulary. It was one of the most physically demanding preparations I’ve done, not because of action but because of restraint”.

‘Baby Do Die Do’ is set to release in cinemas on July 3, 2026.

Earlier, the actress had shared an emotional note reflecting on her father and the values he left behind. She spoke about how she has come to understand the depth of his sacrifices and life lessons over time.

Huma also expressed her pride in carrying his legacy forward in her own journey. The photos feature Huma from her childhood to the present day. The first throwback image shows the actress as a toddler sitting on her father’s lap, while the next highlights her bonding with him. One tender moment captures the actress hugging her father.

--IANS

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