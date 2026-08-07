August 07, 2026 11:44 PM हिंदी

Manchester City reject Barcelona's opening bid for Rodri: Report

Manchester City reject Barcelona's opening bid for Rodri: Report

Manchester, Aug 7 (IANS) Manchester City have reportedly rejected Barcelona's opening bid of around £38.5 million for Spain midfielder Rodri, with the Premier League champions valuing the Ballon d'Or winner at more than £60 million as uncertainty continues over his future at the Etihad Stadium.

Rodri has entered the final year of his contract with City and is yet to agree fresh terms, making him one of the most closely watched names in the ongoing transfer window.

According to the BBC, Barcelona have stepped up their pursuit of the 30-year-old after receiving encouragement from the player's camp to begin negotiations, while Real Madrid are no longer considered contenders for his signature. However, the La Liga Champions bid has been rejected by the former Premier League winners.

After an injury-disrupted spell over the past two seasons, the Spanish midfielder returned to top form on the international stage at the FIFA World Cup earlier this year. He was instrumental in Spain's title-winning campaign, controlling matches from midfield with his composure, distribution and defensive work, and was named the tournament's Best Player after helping his side lift the trophy.

Rodri is currently recovering from back surgery performed last month and is expected to rejoin City's squad in Manchester next week as he continues his rehabilitation.

City are understood to be keen to resolve the midfielder's future before the transfer window enters its final weeks so they have sufficient time to secure a replacement if he departs. Man City finished second in the Premier League points table last year and missed the title by the barest of margins to the North London Club Arsenal.

The English club have already identified Lille's highly rated 18-year-old Morocco midfielder Ayyoub Bouaddi as a potential successor, but negotiations remain complicated by the French side's reported asking price of around £86 million, the report added.

--IANS

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