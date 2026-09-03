Hrithik Roshan's son Hrehaan Roshan recalls writing debut song in 2024, calls it ‘a commitment to somebody you love’

Mumbai, September 3 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan’s son Hrehaan Roshan has opened up about his musical journey and the inspiration behind his debut single ‘This Heavenly Place’.

He revealed that he wrote the song in 2024 and described it as a song about commitment and intimacy.

Hrehaan, who has recently stepped into the music world as an independent singer-songwriter and guitarist, took to his social media account to share a video featuring a black-and-white visual from the song.

Explaining the thought behind the track, he wrote, “‘This Heavenly Place’ is a song about commitment to somebody you love. It’s about the exhilarating nature of intimacy and how the last thing you want when you’re with that person is to snap out of that delirious state of trance you’re both in. That heavenly place of blanket and bed. That high of oxytocin.”

He added, “And how ‘Yes I have to go now but I’d so much rather waste in your space for a little longer.’ It’s a song I wrote in 2024. It’s the first of four in an EP project I’ll be rolling out in the next 2 months. I hope you stay with. Lots coming.”

The song marks Hrehaan's debut as an independent artist.

Earlier, upon announcing his debut, he had also received love and encouragement from his family and friends. His father Hrithik Roshan, mother Sussanne Khan and grandfather Rakesh Roshan have publicly celebrated his new musical chapter.

Rakesh Roshan, in particular, had expressed pride in seeing his grandson take charge of his own musical project.

Sharing a picture of Hrehaan, Rakesh had written, “Music has always been the heartbeat of our family, and seeing you take the lead with your own album - writing, composing, & singing every word, is deeply moving. You are carving your own path with grace & brilliant artistry.”

He further added: “Keep soaring, @hrehaan my boy Give it a listen today. Out now on Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube and all music streaming platforms. #ProudGrandparent #ThisHeavenlyPlace #HrehaanRoshan.”

This is not the first time a Roshan family member has ventures into the field of music. Hrehaan's great-grandfather, music composer Roshan Lal Nagrath, was a celebrated name in Hindi film music, while his great-granduncle Rajesh Roshan went on to become one of the industry's prominent music composers.

–IANS

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