Hrithik Roshan welcomes niece Suranika to 30s with heartwarming message

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Bollywood superstar Hrithik Roshan, who was last seen in ‘War 2’, celebrated the 30th birthday of his niece Suranika with a heartwarming message. On Tuesday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a series of pictures of his niece, as he welcomed her to the 30s.

He also penned a long note in the caption, as he wrote, “Welcome to the thirties beautiful suranika baby. You are a rare breed, stay beautiful. It has been such a joy to witness your growth into the person you are today. I love how you express yourself to the world .. it's so inspiring. I love you. PS: can I have some bakery goodies so I can celebrate your day better”.

Suranika is the daughter of the actor’s sister, and is also an entrepreneur as she owns a bakery establishment. Hrithik has frequently expressed pride in Suranika, publicly supporting her entrepreneurial ventures, including her bakery business, Moonbeam Bakery. Suranika has also openly expressed her love and admiration for her uncle, describing him as someone she deeply respects. Their relationship extends beyond occasional family appearances, with Hrithik regularly cheering her professional achievements.

Hrithik Roshan is quite expressive on social media, and doesn’t shy away from lauding the achievements of his close ones, and also reflects on his work. Earlier, in July, the superstar celebrated the 15th anniversary of his iconic boys’ trip film ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’.

The actor took to his Instagram, and shared glimpses from the film, as he reminisced about the joy of making the movie, and how the process allowed him to explore his true self. He also penned a long note in the caption, as he lauded director Zoya Akhtar for her approach towards her work, and the film.

He wrote, “15 years of ‘Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara’. A film and a journey that continues to amaze me. Arjun was a character who allowed me to channel on screen a conundrum I was dealing with in real life. As we got closer to shooting, across many conversations with Zoya, I found a director and collaborator who let the actor in me run free. The confidence she had in her process was unshakable, and it allowed her to liberate all of us artists on set”.

--IANS

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