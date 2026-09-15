Bhuvan Bam explains what allowed him creative liberty for his ‘The Revolutionaries’ character

Mumbai, Sep 15 (IANS) Actor and YouTuber Bhuvan Bam, who essays the role of Rash Behari Bose in the recently released period series ‘The Revolutionaries’, has shared what allowed him to take creative liberty with regards to his character.

The actor spoke with IANS along with Nikkhil Advani, Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta, and Gurfateh Parizada. He shared that Nikkhil, who has helmed the show, allowed him to experiment with the character, and after a week, he got into the mindspace of Rash Behari Bose.

He told IANS, “It took sir's guidance to begin with. Honestly, I didn't know about Rash ji. I spoke with my friends about it. I told them that I am playing Bose in this show and everyone said, ‘Subhash Chandra Bose’. I was like, ‘No, Rash Behari Bose’. So, that's what made me more aware that what I am missing in life and if I want to play his character, then how much I should know about him. And there is a lot of information about Rash ji available on the internet. But he is not much documented visually”.

He further mentioned, “So, I had this liberty and with permission from sir. I asked him, ‘Sir, I want to bring in my own flavour to this character. So, if you allow me, I will do it in a certain way. If you like it, I will continue this for the next 70 days’. So, sir was kind enough to let me be. And while playing that character, during the show, I figured out on the 5th or the 6th day that this is the pitch and the tone of the character that I want to take for this show. He was like Ravindra Jadeja, he could do anything, and would fit in any role”.

The show tells the story of Indian freedom fighters who believed that armed resistance was not just vital but indispensable to ending the British Raj. It was because of the sustained efforts of the aforementioned revolutionaries that the British empire had to shift its capital to Delhi from Kolkata.

Produced by Monisha Advani and Madhu Bhojwani under the banner of Emmay Entertainment, the series is written by Sanjeev Sanyal. ‘The Revolutionaries’ is available to stream on Prime Video.

--IANS

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