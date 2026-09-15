From financial barriers to PhD: Fellowship support helps woman scholar achieve goal

New Delhi, Sep 15 (IANS) Overcoming financial hurdles with the help of Central government support, Shewani Kumari, a scholar from the Scheduled Caste community, has completed a PhD in Sociology and started teaching as an assistant professor, an official said on Tuesday.

Her success reflects the transformative role of fellowship support in expanding access to research and professional opportunities, said an official from the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment.

Expressing her wish to grow professionally, Shewani said, “The fellowship gave me the financial support and confidence to continue my research and complete my PhD. Today, as a lecturer, I am closer to fulfilling my dream of becoming an Assistant Professor and creating a better future through education."

Her achievement is an example of perseverance strengthened by institutional assistance and educational opportunity, the official said in a statement.

Coming from a family with limited income, Shewani, 29, faced considerable difficulty in meeting the costs of higher education and research.

Expenses related to tuition, books, research materials, travel and other academic activities placed a significant burden on the family and created uncertainty about the continuation of her studies, the statement said.

Limited access to academic resources, professional guidance and quality educational opportunities added to these challenges. Social and geographical limitations also restricted her exposure to advanced academic and career opportunities, it said.

Despite these barriers, Shewani remained committed to her education. She viewed academic achievement as a means of building a better future for her family and improving its socio-economic condition through professional success.

Financial assistance through the National Scheduled Castes Finance and Development Corporation (NSFDC) Fellowship for Higher Education and Research became an important source of support in her academic journey.

She received Rs 31,000 per month as a Junior Research Fellow and Rs 35,000 per month as a Senior Research Fellow, the statement said.

The fellowship helped her meet essential educational and research expenses and enabled her to continue her work with greater financial stability. It also provided encouragement and strengthened her confidence to pursue her academic goals.

With the support of the fellowship and her sustained determination, Shewani successfully completed her PhD in Sociology and gained teaching experience. These achievements have strengthened her academic and professional position, the statement said.

At present, Shewani is working as a lecturer and progressing towards her aspiration of becoming an assistant professor. Her journey demonstrates how timely financial assistance can enable scholars from disadvantaged communities to overcome structural barriers and pursue advanced education.

--IANS

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