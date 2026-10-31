Hrithik Roshan says 'One film with you wasn't enough' in a heartfelt tribute to Sanjay Gupta

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Actor Hrithik Roshan grieved the loss of 'Kaabil' maker Sanjay Gupta with a nostalgic post on Saturday.

Hrithik shared that doing just one movie with the director was not enough.

Looking back at their time together, he wrote on his official Instagram handle, "Sanjay , I'm gonna miss you man. One film with you wasn't enough ... I will always remember our time together with so much love for you .. your laughter, your passion , that child in you that lit up with every good idea , there was so much more we needed to do together man , this is way too soon (Broken heart emoji) (sic)."

Hrithik also went on to thank the director for a great experience during the shoot of 'Kaabil'.

"I'm gonna remember you with so much gratitude my friend , I wish I had hugged you harder and thanked you for giving me the best experience of my life with kaabil. Nobody will fully know how much you gave that film. I'm heartbroken , this was too soon. Strength to the family ...Rest in peace my friend ...," he further wrote.

Sanjay Gupta reportedly fell and suffered a fatal injury to his head on Friday night. As his family members were asleep at the time of the unfortunate accident, the filmmaker was discovered on Saturday morning.

Talking about 'Kaabil', the project also featured Yami Gautam as the female lead, along with Ronit Roy and Rohit Roy in pivotal roles.

Backed by Rakesh Roshan under his banner FilmKraft Productions, the film’s soundtrack for the drama have been composed by Rajesh Roshan.

'Kaabil' shares the tale of Rohan Bhatnagar (Played by Hrithik), a visually impaired man who falls in love and gets married to Supriya (Played by Yami), who is also visually impaired. However, their lives are shattered when Supriya becomes the victim of a brutal crime, forcing Rohan to avenge her death.

--IANS

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