Hrithik Roshan on the 'Sorry Hrithik' trend: I'll wait for when the context is right

Mumbai, Aug 1 (IANS) Hrithik Roshan has reacted to the 'we need to apologise to Hrithik' trend amidst the ongoing backlash for Kangana Ranaut over her remarks on Gen Z.

Commenting on a recent post of social media user Freddy Birdy, Hrithik urged the netizens not to get carried away and wait for the facts.

Recently, CJP's Saurav Das took a dig at Kangana, saying, “My friends were texting me and asking, ‘Why is she after your life?’ One of them said that I may look a little like a young Hrithik Roshan. This is what my friends told me. I was pleasantly surprised. Why should someone like her attack someone like me?”.

This remark by Saurav gave rise to the 'We need to apologise to Hrithik Roshan' trend on social media, pointing at the infamous 2016 legal battle between Hrithik and Kangana.

As Freddy Birdy published a post on the same lines, Hrithik reacted in the comment section. He wrote, "My friend , siding with 'A' just cause you don't like 'B' anymore is a small part of the larger systemic issue plaguing our society. I'll wait , for when the context to it is the right one, and motivated by facts. That would be fair. I'll wait. But then again, who cares anymore right ? (sic)"

Refreshing your memory, it all started when Kangana called Hrithik her 'silly ex' during a media interaction.

Refuting any such claims, Hrithik tweeted that the chances of him having an affair with the Pope were higher. The 'War' actor even sent Kangana a notice demanding an apology.

The 'Queen' actress responded with a counter notice accusing Hrithik of harassment.

As part of the legal feud, it is reported that Hrithik produced various evidence, including his passport and electronic devices. However, Kangana allegedly did not submit her laptop and iPad, claiming that they had suffered water damage.

The investigators finally submitted a Nil report due to a lack of evidence back in 2021.

--IANS

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