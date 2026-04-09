How ShopClues collapsed from a $1.1 billion unicorn to a distress sale

New Delhi, April 9 (IANS) How ShopClues went from being one of India’s most promising unicorns to a deeply discounted acquisition has emerged as one of the most striking examples of value destruction in the country’s startup ecosystem.

Once valued at $1.1 billion in 2016 and preparing for a potential public listing, the Gurugram-based e-commerce firm saw its fortunes unravel rapidly before being acquired by Singapore-based Qoo10 in 2019 for roughly $70-$100 million in an all-stock deal, wiping out over 90 per cent of its valuation.

Founded as an “online Chandni Chowk,” ShopClues built its early success by catering to price-sensitive consumers in Tier-II and Tier-III cities, offering unbranded and low-cost goods.

This positioning helped it scale quickly at a time when larger rivals like Amazon and Flipkart were focused primarily on metro markets.

However, that advantage proved short-lived as both giants aggressively expanded into smaller towns with superior logistics, deeper discounts and stronger customer trust.

As competition intensified, ShopClues began losing its core differentiator. Its marketplace model, heavily dependent on unorganised sellers, soon ran into quality control issues.

The platform developed a reputation for counterfeit and low-quality products, leading to high return rates -- estimated at 30–40 per cent -- and eroding consumer confidence at a time when rivals were investing heavily in reliability and service.

The company’s troubles were compounded by internal turmoil. Co-founder Sandeep Aggarwal had earlier stepped down following insider trading charges in the US, leaving Radhika Aggarwal and Sanjay Sethi to steer the company.

A subsequent public fallout between the founders further dented investor confidence and distracted leadership at a critical juncture.

Financial pressures soon escalated into a “death spiral.” In a bid to demonstrate a path to profitability ahead of a potential IPO, ShopClues slashed marketing spends, which led to a sharp drop in gross merchandise value.

Multiple attempts to raise fresh funding failed, with even existing investors reluctant to commit additional capital.

The firm also explored strategic pivots, including building an enterprise-focused vertical and expanding its reseller platform, but these efforts were insufficient to reverse the decline.

Regulatory scrutiny, including reports of an Enforcement Directorate probe into certain fund flows, added to the uncertainty.

Meanwhile, after stepping down from chief executive post in 2015, Sandeep later founded Droom, an online marketplace to buy and sell used automobiles, which is also facing a massive GST investigation by GST Pune, Jaipur and Haryana.

However, the company said that “Droom will fully comply with all applicable laws and regulatory disclosure requirements.”

--IANS

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