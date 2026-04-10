April 10, 2026 7:13 PM हिंदी

Mamata Banerjee cannot ‘protect’ illegal infiltrators: HM Amit Shah ​

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah speaks during the release of the BJP Sankalp Patra for the West Bengal Assembly Election 2026, in Kolkata on Friday, April 10, 2026. (Photo: IANS)

Kolkata, April 10 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Friday that it does not matter how much the West Bengal Chief Minister, Mamata Banerjee, and the Trinamool Congress might try to protect illegal infiltrators after being elected by their voters, they will never succeed in their mission this time.

“No matter how hard Mamata Banerjee tries, we will identify and expel the illegal infiltrators one by one from the state. The infiltrators are taking jobs from the unemployed and surviving on free rations provided by the state government. ​

“After the elections, the infiltrators will be found and expelled one by one. At the same time, I am telling the antisocial elements backed by Trinamool Congress that after the declaration of result on 4 May, their place will be behind bars,” the Union Home Minister said while addressing a campaign rally at Debra in West Midnapore district amid the crucial assembly elections in West Bengal later this month.​

He also said that while PM Modi's mission is to make the entire country secure, Mamata Banerjee's single‑point agenda is to ensure the Chief Minister’s chair for her nephew after her.​

“The nightmare of 15 years of misrule of the Trinamool Congress regime will be over by this time. The Bharatiya Janata Party government will pave the way for West Bengal’s development in the next five years. West Bengal will move forward again by coming out of the reign of fear, terror, appeasement politics, and corruption,” said the Union Home Minister.​

Speaking on the occasion, he also reminded that the propaganda that the Bharatiya Janata Party would stop financial assistance schemes for women and unemployed youths if it came to power in West Bengal was being deliberately spread to mislead people.​

“As we have said in our manifesto released today, the women and unemployed youths will receive enhanced financial assistance of Rs 3,000 a month from the very next month, once the Bharatiya Janata Party government is formed. That amount will be paid irrespective of their political affiliations,” Amit Shah said.​

--IANS

src/dan

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