How India navigated the War in West Asia, deepening Gulf ties while keeping Iran channel open: Report

New Delhi, April 12 (IANS) India has adopted a nuanced and carefully calibrated approach in West Asia, strengthening its partnerships with Gulf nations while maintaining limited but significant engagement with Iran amid the ongoing regional conflict, according to an article.

New Delhi’s response to the current US-Israel-Iran tensions reflects its broader doctrine of "multi-alignment", aimed at protecting core national interests without becoming entangled in regional rivalries, the article by Bashir Ali Abbas published in South Asian Voices said.

It noted that India's growing strategic embrace of the Gulf, particularly countries such as Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates, has been driven by a combination of economic, energy, and diaspora-related imperatives. The Gulf region accounts for a major share of India’s crude oil imports, while millions of Indian expatriates living there contribute significantly through remittances. In recent years, ties have expanded beyond traditional sectors to include defence cooperation, technology, and infrastructure investments.

At the same time, the article underscored that India has avoided a complete diplomatic shift away from Iran. Despite constraints posed by US sanctions and geopolitical pressures, New Delhi continues to view Tehran as a key partner for regional connectivity, particularly through projects like the Chabahar Port, which provides India access to Afghanistan and Central Asia while bypassing Pakistan.

According to the report, India’s cautious engagement with Iran is also reflected in its diplomatic messaging. Rather than taking overtly partisan positions in the conflict, New Delhi has consistently called for de-escalation, dialogue, and respect for international law. This measured stance allows India to maintain working relationships with all sides, including Israel, Iran, and the Arab Gulf states.

It further highlighted that India’s balancing act has become more complex in the current crisis, as open hostilities and heightened tensions risk disrupting energy supplies and trade routes. This has reinforced the need for India to diversify its partnerships while ensuring that no single geopolitical shift undermines its strategic autonomy.

Abbas pointed out that India’s West Asia policy is increasingly shaped by long-term geopolitical calculations rather than short-term alignments. While closer integration with Gulf economies offers immediate economic benefits and political leverage, sustained engagement with Iran remains essential for India’s continental connectivity ambitions and its role in regional diplomacy.

The report also suggests that India’s approach reflects a broader transformation in its foreign policy—from non-alignment to multi-alignment—where it simultaneously engages with competing powers such as the United States, Russia, and regional actors in West Asia. This flexibility, the article argues, has enabled India to navigate crises without being forced into binary choices.

However, the report cautions that maintaining this balance will become increasingly challenging if the conflict escalates further. Any prolonged instability in the region could impact India’s energy security, disrupt shipping lanes, and affect the safety of its diaspora.

The article concludes that India is likely to continue its pragmatic and interest-driven diplomacy in West Asia, carefully managing its ties with Gulf partners while keeping diplomatic channels with Iran open, in order to safeguard its strategic, economic, and geopolitical priorities.

--IANS

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