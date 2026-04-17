How Gideon Peters went from playing rugby to training with Delhi Capitals in IPL 2026

New Delhi, April 17 (IANS) In Pretoria, a city where rugby is a religion, young Gideon Peters was once on the fast track to becoming another hero of the sport. But cut to now, and Peters finds himself in the nets of the Delhi Capitals, the side where he’s training with them in IPL 2026.

Peters' journey from tackling forwards in rugby to unleashing 140 km/h thunderbolts with the cricket ball was orchestrated by his mentor, Cobus Pienaar. Pienaar, the Director of Cricket at Waterkloof High School and nephew of former Proteas legend Fanie de Villiers, convinced Peters that his future lay in hurting batters with pace rather than being battered on the rugby field.

“I finished with the (Northerns) Titans as a player and started at Waterkloof. He was basically in Grade 11 when I took over the cricket programme. He had a strong rugby background and was in the Blue Bulls setup as well. He played fullback or wing in the outside backs. His feet were always magic. He was very good on the attack and obviously good under the high ball because of his cricket background.

“In cricket, though, he was a bit injury-prone. We modified and streamlined a couple of things with him. From there, he started doing very well. He played for the (Northerns) U19 side (and earned SA Colts recognition in 2017), and that was basically when he realised there was career potential after school.

“In his last year, he still played both rugby and cricket, but he leaned more towards cricket. I knew straight away he had an X-factor. He was hot property because he always had the ability to bowl 140 clicks an hour. He also had a bit of a temper and wouldn't back down from a challenge. Furthermore, he had a big heart and always possessed a fighting instinct,” Pienaar told SA20.

The mentorship involved more than just technical tweaks - it required tempering Peters' fierce competitive spirit to suit a team environment. “He had to fit into the system and understand that the team and the programme were bigger than the individual. That's sometimes the biggest challenge for youngsters who are highly talented.

“I think he bought into the way I see cricket and his development. Since then, we have had a very strong relationship with a lot of mutual respect. Once he realised that the team was bigger than the individual, he progressed quickly. He's been a great guy, and the other players enjoy having him in the team environment,” said Pienaar.

While Peters impressed for the Pretoria Capitals in the SA20 – DC’s sister franchise by claiming 13 wickets at an average of 21.84 - his progress has frequently been stalled by stress fractures and muscular injuries.

A recent consistent run with the Warriors' domestic side earned him a maiden Proteas ODI call-up for the Pakistan tour earlier this year. Pienaar believes careful management remains the key to unlocking Peters' full potential at the international and IPL levels.

“His hamstring was a bit of an issue at the time when I started there, as well as his glutes and lower back. But he is very, very strong, and obviously well-built. Players with larger muscle mass can sometimes be more susceptible to injuries.

“In terms of management, he's got quite a strong base to bowl from, which can really help delay those issues. He is a very hard worker, too. He's really aware of that. Over the last couple of years, he had strange niggles - bone breaks in his landing foot - things you can't really control or manage as such.

“But I don't think he's a guy who needs to bowl too much outside of actual competition. That's the way you need to streamline and manage him. He possesses a fierce competitiveness. He's always up for the challenge, and he wants to break games open.

“The pace he generates in T20 cricket is quite special. He has the ability to break games open, and that's exactly what he's shown over the last few seasons when given the opportunity,” concluded Pienaar.

--IANS

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