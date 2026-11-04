US midterm elections: How a Democratic win could affect global markets and India's outlook

New Delhi, Nov 4 (IANS) The US dollar index and Treasury yields fell sharply as investors increasingly priced in a Democratic sweep in one of the most closely watched US midterm elections, with experts on Wednesday saying the outcome could influence oil prices, tariff policies, regulation of major industries and the broader geopolitical outlook, including for India.

According to analysts, a stronger Democratic showing could ease concerns over oil prices if pressure mounts on US President Donald Trump to step back from the Iran conflict.

For India, the implications are seen as more geopolitical than directly market-related.

Lower crude prices, a weaker US dollar and softer Treasury yields would be beneficial for the Indian economy by easing pressure on the rupee, improving foreign investor sentiment and reducing borrowing costs.

Uncertainty around US trade policy remains a concern with India's proposed trade agreement with the United States still unresolved as the market experts said the election outcome is unlikely to materially improve the prospects of a near-term deal.

However, any impact may be limited as Trump continues to retain significant executive powers over foreign policy decisions.

Meanwhile, financials, energy companies and parts of the technology sector could face near-term pressure amid expectations of greater regulatory scrutiny and the possibility of higher taxes in the future, according to them.

They further noted that the energy sector may face additional headwinds if elevated crude prices begin to retreat.

In addition, a Democratic-controlled Congress could also increase oversight of Trump's tariff policies and challenge their implementation through legislation.

However, the experts do not expect a rapid rollback of tariffs as the president maintains considerable authority over trade measures.

The AI sector is likely to remain a key investment theme with analysts at leading global Morgan Stanley expecting AI-related spending and data-centre expansion to continue.

However, governments could play a larger role in shaping future infrastructure development and regulatory decisions.

The key takeaway for global markets will be the scale of any Democratic victory as it could provide an early indication of shifting political sentiment ahead of the 2028 US presidential election, according to experts.

--IANS

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