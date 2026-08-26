‘Hope this isn’t my last time’: Federer hints at another US Open appearance

New York, Aug 26 (IANS) Former tennis legend Roger Federer has hinted that his emotional return to Arthur Ashe Stadium may not be his last appearance at the US Open, saying he hopes to get another opportunity to play in front of his fans at the venue.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion returned to the US Open on Wednesday for a Legends exhibition match, receiving a rousing reception from a capacity crowd in New York.

Federer, who retired from professional tennis in 2022, played a singles set against former rival Andy Roddick before teaming up with John McEnroe in a doubles contest against Andre Agassi and Roddick.

Speaking after the Legends Match, Federer opened the door to another return to the famous court.

“I hope this isn’t my last time on court. John McEnroe is still out there doing what he loves, and that inspires me to believe that maybe someday I’ll get another chance to return to this court and play in front of all my fans,” Federer told Jio Star. “It was an honour, it was special, it was amazing. A big thank you to everyone in the stadium and to all the fans who have supported me over the years. It’s been incredible, and I’ve enjoyed every moment,” he added.

Federer has a special connection with the US Open, having won five consecutive titles at Flushing Meadows from 2004 to 2008. His last appearance at the tournament came in 2019. The Swiss star also recalled his first experience on the Arthur Ashe Stadium centre court, when he faced Agassi in 2001 and suffered a straight-sets defeat.

“I believe my first time on the centre court was against Andre (Agassi). He smashed me 6-1, 6-2, 6-4. I had no shot. I was like, ‘Okay, not so easy, not so fast, Roger, ’ he said with a laugh.

Federer said the return was made even more special by the presence of his family and the memories he created at the tournament.

“It’s obviously incredible to share this with my family. My wife and my parents are here too. But honestly, to have this moment here at the US Open in New York where I’ve had so much success has been incredible,” he said.

The Swiss also pointed to the significance of the week as he prepares to be inducted into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on August 29.

“It’s such a big week for me personally going into the International Tennis Hall of Fame on Saturday. And then I’ll come back here on Monday. Hopefully, you have not had enough of me, and by Monday when we have a ring ceremony on centre court again, I’ll see you then,” Federer said.

The exhibition night also featured several current and former tennis stars, while a video celebrating Federer’s legacy was narrated by actor Matthew McConaughey.

--IANS

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