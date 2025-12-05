PM Modi, Russian President Putin hold talks at Hyderabad House

New Delhi, Dec 5 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Russian President Vladimir Putin at the Hyderabad House in the national capital on Friday, where the two leaders will deliberate on strengthening bilateral ties and bolstering co-operation across many segments including economy, defence and trade.

Before arriving at Hyderabad House, President Putin paid floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi at the Rajghat, by laying a wreath. He was flanked by Union Minister of State (MoS) for External Affairs Kirti Vardhan Singh to the Rajghat.

Earlier in the day, the Russian President was also accorded ceremonial welcome at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan and was given a guard of honour.

Russian President's India itinerary remains packed for the day, as he will attend a business event later in the day and will be hosted by the President Droupadi Murmu for a banquet in the evening.

Putin will participate in a business event at Bharat Mandapam, aimed at strengthening commercial and investment engagement. In the evening, the Russian President will attend a banquet hosted by President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Putin commenced his State Visit to India on Thursday evening, which included an exceptional personal gesture from PM Modi, who received him at the airport and accompanied him from the tarmac in the same vehicle.

PM Modi also presented a copy of the Bhagavad Gita in Russian language to President Putin, describing the scripture as a source of inspiration for people across the world.

Taking to X, the Prime Minister shared an image showing him handing over the Russian edition of the Gita to President Putin. "Presented a copy of the Gita in Russian to President Putin. The teachings of the Gita give inspiration to millions across the world," PM Modi wrote on X.

Putin's India visit follows PM Modi’s July 2024 trip to Moscow, where the former hosted the Indian Prime Minister at his Novo-Ogaryovo residence. The back-to-back high-level engagements highlight the sustained momentum in bilateral relations, with both sides positioning the partnership as stable, durable and strategically indispensable.

Russia has been a longstanding and time-tested partner for India. Development of India-Russia relations has been a key pillar of India's foreign policy. Since the signing of the “Declaration on the India-Russia Strategic Partnership” in October 2000, ties between two nations have acquired a qualitatively new character with enhanced levels of cooperation in almost all sectors, including political, security, defense, trade and economy, science and technology, culture, and people-to-people ties.

--IANS

akl/mr