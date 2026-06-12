Homi Adajania shares BTS moments from ‘Cocktail 2’ shoot: Magic of movie making

Mumbai, June 12 (IANS) Filmmaker Homi Adajania has showcased the “magic of movie making” by sharing a string of candid behind-the-scenes moments from his upcoming film “Cocktail 2”.

Adajania shared a “photo dump” featuring him with the cast: Shahid Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, and Kriti Sanon. Other pictures from his onset memories featured the crew members, including his stylist wife Anaita Shroff Adajania.

“Never been asked so overwhelmingly for “another dump”… so here goes! Share love & laughs and while we’re at it be kind to each other And don’t miss the last vid of how things start and what they become #magicofmoviemaking #Cocktail2 #BTS @maddockfilms,” he wrote as the caption for the pictures and clips he posted on Instagram.

Cocktail 2 is releasing in theaters on June 19, 2026. The film serves as a spiritual sequel to the 2012 hit “Cocktail”, which featured names such as Saif Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone and Diana Penty. The film will navigate modern Gen-Z relationship dynamics and the concept of "situationships".

The first installment of “Cocktail “ revolved around a complicated love triangle among three friends living in London: a flirtatious playboy, a wealthy wild-child, and a traditional, newlywed woman.

Kriti, on June 9, also shared a fun work mode video montage from the sets of ‘Cocktail 2’. She was seen expressing that she is still ‘mentally:’ immersed in the world of the film even after wrapping up of the shoot.

The National Award-winning actress shared the vibrant reel on Instagram with the caption, “Ment-Ally still here...... Join the #Cocktail2 from June 19th in theatres.”

Kriti gave a peek into the making of one of the movie's energetic dance sequences which also features Shahid. The footage, in large part, appears to be from the shoot of the chartbuster track ‘Main Nachu Jab Tak Tu Bole’.

The 54-year-old filmmaker stepped into the world of filmmaking in 2005 by directing Being Cyrus, featuring Saif, Naseeruddin Shah, Dimple Kapadia, and Boman Irani. Ever since then, he has worked in films such as Cocktail, Finding Fanny, Angrezi Medium, the series Saas, Bahu Aur Flamingo and Murder Mubarak.

--IANS

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