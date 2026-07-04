HM Amit Shah approves designation of 17 Pakistan-based individuals as 'terrorists'

New Delhi, July 4 (IANS) In keeping with Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led Central government's 'Zero Tolerance Policy' against terrorism, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has approved the designation of 17 Pakistani nationals, including Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, and six Indians as "terrorists", an official said on Saturday.

Home Minister Shah said that PM Modi-led government is committed to dismantling every terror module to ensure the safety of India and its people.

In a post on social media platform X, Union Minister Shah said: "Pursuing Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji's vision of zero tolerance against terror: the MHA today declared 23 dreaded terror functionaries affiliated with banned organisations as terrorists under the provisions of the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act."

"The designated terrorists are involved in anti-India activities, carrying out terror attacks, inciting terror, trafficking arms, infiltrating through the border, facilitating terrorist organisations, raising funds and recruiting terrorists. Out of the 23 terrorists announced today, 17 are Pakistani nationals and six are Indian nationals. However, all of them at present operate terrorist activities from Pakistan and Pakistan-Occupied Jammu and Kashmir," he added.

"Formally designating these individuals as terrorists will not only help dismantle the terror ecosystem by curbing their financial networks, movements, recruitment capabilities, and terror-linked activities, but will also send a strong message of deterrence against anti-national and terrorist acts," an official statement said.

"It will enhance the capacity of security and law enforcement agencies to initiate coordinated legal, investigative, and preventive actions at both national and international levels," it added.

Following the amendment to the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967, by the Central government in 2019, a total of 57 individuals have so far been designated as 'terrorists' under Section 35 of the said Act and listed in its Fourth Schedule.

Masood Ilyas Kashmiri, also known as Mufti Masood Ilyas alias Masood Ilyas alias Abu Mohammad or M. Masood Ilyas, is a Pakistani national affiliated with Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM).

"He (Masood Ilyas Kashmiri) is a close confidant of JeM founder Maulana Masood Azhar and the key coordinator for infiltration into Kashmir. He is actively involved in recruiting youth into terrorist groups via social media and raising funds for terrorism. He orchestrated the attack on a police checkpoint near the Peoples Democratic Party office in Jammu's Sunjwan in April 2022," the statement said.

Others on the list include Mohammad Musadiq alias Doctor Abdul Mannan alias Sajjad alias Hamza alias Wahid Khan; Mufti Mohammad Asghar Khan alias Abu Saad alias Saad Jimmy; Hafiz Abdul Shakoor alias Qari Jarrar; Abdullah Jihadi alias Shahnawaz alias Al-Hijama; Firdous Ahmed Bhat; Ghulam Farid alias Gulshan Kumar alias Farid; Haroon Rashid Ganai alias Shunu; Bilal Ahmed Mir alias Ahmed Bhai; Abid Qayoom Lone; Nazir Ahmed Gujjar alias Abu Manazil; Abdul Rauf alias Hafiz Abdul Rauf alias Hafiz Abdul Rauf alias Hafiz Abdur Rauf; Ashfaq Ahmed alias Ishfaq Ahmed; Hafiz Khalid Walid alias Hafiz Khalid Naik alias Khalid Walid; Maulana Imdad Ullah Makki alias Maulana Imdad alias Imdad Bhai alias Maulana Imdadullah; Maulana Saifullah Khalid alias Waliul alias Mohammad Salim alias Wajid; and Mohammad Yaqoob alias Abu Sumama alias Samama Ilyas alias Waris Ali.

--IANS

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