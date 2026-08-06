Hockey India names Shileima Chanu-led squad for Women’s Junior Asia Cup

New Delhi, Aug 6 (IANS) Hockey India on Thursday announced the junior women’s team for the AHF Junior Asia Cup 2026, scheduled to be held in Moqi, China, from August 30 to September 13.

The squad comprises 18 players along with two alternate players and will be led by midfielder Khaidem Shileima Chanu, having undergone an extensive period of preparation under the guidance of newly appointed coach Tim White, who took charge of the team earlier this year.

As part of their preparations for the continental tournament, an extended squad recently returned from a productive exposure tour of the United Kingdom. The tour provided the players with valuable international match experience and key learnings, strengthening preparations ahead of the Junior Asia Cup.

The tournament will bring together the continent’s leading junior teams, serving as a key platform for the next generation of Asian hockey talent. The match schedule and pool compositions will be announced closer to the start of the tournament.

“I am proud of the commitment and determination these young players have shown in earning their place in the squad for the Junior Asia Cup,” said coach White. “Over the past few months, they have worked tirelessly to improve every aspect of their game, and I have seen them grow both as individuals and as a team.”

White urged the players to make the most of this opportunity and consider it as a launchpad to realise their bigger dreams.

“This tournament is an important opportunity to test ourselves against Asia’s best and continue our journey towards bigger goals. We will approach every match with confidence and discipline. I am confident this group has the talent and character to make the country proud.”

The Squad:

Goalkeepers: Nidhi, Engil Harsha Rani Minz

Defenders: Puja Sahoo, Supriya, Pooja Malik, Parwati Topno, Madhu

Midfielders: Khaidem Shileima Chanu (C), Tanuja Toppo, Binima Dhan, Roshni Aind, Geeta Yadav

Forwards: Lalrinpuii, Purnima Yadav, Sukhveer Kaur, Krishna Sharma, Sanika Chandrakant Mane, Madhu Sidar

Alternate Players: F Lalbiaksiami, Tanushree Dinesh Kadu