Saaraa Khan’s husband Krishh Pathak recalls how she supported him during his most vulnerable phase

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Saaraa Khan’s husband Krishh Pathak opened up about the actress’ unwavering support and love during one of the most vulnerable phases of his life.

In an emotional post, Krish reflected on how Saaraa stood by him through his highs and lows, making him feel accepted and valued. Taking to Instagram, Krish penned a heartfelt birthday post for Saaraa praising her for accepting him completely and standing beside him during challenging moment. He wrote, “Happy Birthday my world @ssarakhan On your birthday, I only pray that life gives you back all the love, warmth and happiness you have brought into mine. And no matter how many birthdays pass, I promise to keep choosing you, loving you and standing beside you through every version of life.”

“I don’t just wish you happiness- I wish you peace. I wish you laughter that doesn’t fade. I wish you a life where you always feel as loved as you make me feel. You’ve seen me at my strongest… and at my most broken. And somehow, you never made me feel like I was too much or not enough.”

Krishh added, “I hope I spend my whole life making you feel even a fraction of what you make me feel every day. Sometimes I look at you and wonder what I did to deserve a soul as beautiful as yours. You are not just my wife. You are my best friend, my safest place, my greatest blessing and the most beautiful chapter of my life.

“You are my world, Sara. You are my heart outside my body. You are everything I ever desired and so much more than I ever deserved. Happy Birthday, my love. In this life and every life after this—I will always find my way back to you.”

The carousel photos featured the couple’s cherished memories, offering a glimpse into their special moments together. The pictures captured their love, bond, and the beautiful journey they have shared over time.

Saaraa Khan tied the knot with Krishh Pathak in a court ceremony followed by a grand wedding celebration. The couple made their relationship official by sharing stunning pictures from their special day on social media.

The couple wrote, “Sealed Together Two faiths. One Script. Infinite Love... The signatures are sealed. ‘Qubool Hai’ Se ‘Saat Phere’ tak, the vows await this December – Two hearts, two cultures, one forever. Our love story is crafting a union where faiths blend, not divide. Because when Love is the headline, Everything else becomes a beautiful subplot. So give us your blessing, as this union is for all. #KriSa #saraforkrish #BrandedwithLove #madeinindialove.”

--IANS

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