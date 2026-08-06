Anand Deverakonda's 'Epic' to hit screens on September 11

Hyderabad, Aug 6 (IANS) The makers of director Aditya Haasan's eagerly awaited Telugu romantic drama 'Epic', featuring actors Anand Deverakonda and Vaishnavi Chaitanya in the lead, have now announced that the film will hit screens on September 11 this year.

Taking to his social media timelines, actor Anand Deverakonda, the brother of actor Vijay Deverakonda, wrote, "#epic on September 11th."

The film, which its makers claim will be a beautifully crafted love story that will seek to capture the essence of everyday life and relationships, has triggered huge interest in fans and film buffs.

A teaser released by the film's makers some time ago showed that Anand Deverakonda plays a character called Aditya, a short film director, while Vaishnavi plays a character called Kadali in the film. Both Kadali and Aditya meet in the UK. From the teaser, it appears Aditya is a middle-class boy who has come to the UK to study at the Bournemouth University in England.

Aditya and Kadali take a liking for each other and soon find themselves to be in a relationship. However, Aditya's parents back home in India are traditional middle class parents who have no knowledge of their son's activities in England.

The teaser shows a hilarious scene where Aditya's parents come on a video call when Aditya is with his girlfriend Kadali in his room. Shivaji, who plays Aditya's father in the film, is seen chiding him for being without a shirt. He asks him why he is sweating. Aditya lies to his parents saying that he was working out and therefore had to take off his shirt. While his dad asks him to get dressed, his mom takes the side of her son.

On the whole, the teaser promises a fun-filled, breezy romantic story. Produced by Suryadevara Naga Vamsi and Sai Soujanya, the film has music by well known Malayalam music director Hesham Abdul Wahab. Cinematography for the film is by Azeem Mohammad while editing is by Navin Nooli.

Avinash Kolla has performed the duties of a Production designer in this film, the songs of which have been choreographed by Leelavathi.

--IANS

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