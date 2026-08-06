Jeet for ‘Keu Bole Biplabi Keu Bole Dakat’: Had three months to prepare for psychological evolution

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Bengali superstar Jeet has opened up about the extensive preparation that went into portraying nine different characters in his upcoming film Keu Bole Biplabi Keu Bole Dakat, revealing that he spent three months understanding not just the physical transformations but also the psychological evolution of the character.

‘Keu Bole Biplabi Keu Bole Dakat’ is a biographical action drama film directed by Pathikrit Basu. The film is based on the life of Indian revolutionary Anant Singh.

The film, titled as Anant Singh's autobiography, stars Jeet as Anant Singh himself. Tota Roy Chowdhury plays another lead role. Kaushik Sen, Rajatav Dutt, Chandan Sen, Loknath Dey and Mimi Chakraborty also star in the film.

Jeet plays 9 different aspects of Anant Singh’s life in the film. Talking about the psychological evolution of the character, Jeet told IANS: "I prepared myself for that. I got the script much beforehand. I got about three months to prepare for it. I was lucky that I got to play nine different characters in one film.”

“We actors, or makers, live with one aspiration in life. For me, it is to present interesting characters to people. I can present interesting stories to people, movies to people. These are the two aspirations I have. Now that the film is releasing after two years, and in one film I'm getting to play nine characters..."

Set against the backdrop of 1960s Kolkata, “Keu Bole Biplobi Keu Bole Dakat” follows the mysterious Ananta Singh, an aging figure whose daring robberies of the powerful divide public opinion, hailed by some as a criminal and revered by others as a modern-day revolutionary.

As Inspector Durga Roy launches a relentless pursuit, the story unfolds across shifting timelines, tracing Ananta's journey from a fearless freedom fighter under Masterda Surya Sen during India's independence movement to a disillusioned man who wages a new battle against corruption and injustice.

--IANS

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