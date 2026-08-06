Badshah on ‘Hustle’: Rs.1 cr winner prize is a reflection of how far the culture has come

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) As the prize money for the fifth season of “MTV Hustle” has been raised to Rs. 1 crore, rapper Badshah says it is a reflection of how far the culture has come.

Speaking about Season 5, Rap Supremo Badshah said: "Hustle has always been about discovering artists with something real to say. Every season we've seen incredible talent come from every corner of the country and build a place for themselves in Indian hip-hop.”

“The ₹1 crore winner prize is a reflection of how far the culture has come and how much we believe in the artists who are shaping its future. This season is all about 'Apna Homeground' celebrating where you come from, because that's where every artist's story begins,” he added.

This season, built around the theme 'Apna Homeground' , celebrates the people, places and experiences that shape every artist's journey.

Contestants from across India will bring their unique stories, sounds and identities to the stage, competing for the show's biggest-ever prize while showcasing the richness and diversity of India's growing hip-hop movement.

Joining Badshah this season are EPR, MC Square, Paradox and Agsy.

Earlier in July, it was announced that the show’s new theme is “Apna Homeground”. Badshah had then said that the theme is a perfect tribute to the communities and experiences that build an artist from the ground up.

Badshah said in a statement: “Hustle has always been a groundbreaking platform, and coming back this season truly feels like home.”

“This season's theme, 'Apna Homeground', is a perfect tribute to the communities and experiences that build an artist from the ground up. I can’t wait to discover next big voices of the Indian hip-hop circuit.”

Hustle Season 5 premieres on August 8, airing on MTV and streaming on JioHotstar. Hustle first came out in 2019, and was judged by Raftaar, Nucleya and Raja Kumari, accompanied by host Gaelyn Mendonca.

--IANS

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