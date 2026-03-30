Hockey India names 31-player senior women’s national coaching camp

New Delhi, March 30 (IANS) Hockey India announced the women’s national coaching camp, scheduled from April 1 to 9, 2026, as India begins preparations for a crucial international season. Coming off a strong performance at the recently held FIH Hockey World Cup 2026 Qualifiers in Hyderabad, Telangana, where they won a silver medal, the team has successfully qualified for the upcoming FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup in Belgium and the Netherlands in 2026.

The camp will concentrate on developing combinations, enhancing fitness, and honing tactical skills as the team starts to form under new coach Sjoerd Marijne.

The camp takes place at a key moment, as India prepares for the FIH Hockey Women’s Nations Cup 2026 in June, the FIH Hockey Women’s World Cup 2026 in Belgium and the Netherlands in August, and the 2026 Asian Games from September 19 to October 4 in Japan.

The goalkeeping unit consists of Savita, Madhuri Kindo, Bansari Solanki, and Bichu Devi Kharibam, who received the Hockey India Baljit Singh Award for Goalkeeper of the Year at the recent Hockey India 8th Annual Awards 2025. The defensive lineup features experienced players like Nikki Pradhan and Udita, along with Ishika Chaudhary, Jyoti Singh, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, and Shilpi Dabas, providing substantial depth at the back.

The midfield featured Captain Salima Tete, Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Manisha Chauhan, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, and Neha, supported by rising talents such as Sakshi Rana, recipient of the Hockey India Asunta Lakra Award for Upcoming Player of the Year, along with Sunelita Toppo and Ishika. The forward line offers a strong attacking lineup, including Navneet Kaur, who won the Hockey India Balbir Singh Sr. Award for Player of the Year (Women), as well as Deepika, Lalremsiami, Mumtaz Khan, Deepika Soreng, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Baljeet Kaur, Annu, Beauty Dungdung, Hina Bano, Sonam, and Sangita Kumari (Rehab).

Speaking about the camp, Coach Sjoerd Marijne said, “This camp is the next step in our preparations for a very competitive season ahead. Our focus will be on improving consistency, refining our structures, and ensuring that we are physically and mentally ready for the challenges ahead. We want to build a squad that can perform under pressure and deliver in key moments during major tournaments like the upcoming FIH Hockey World Cup and Asian Games.”

Sqaud:

Goalkeepers: Savita, Madhuri Kindo, Bichu Devi Kharibam, Bansari Solanki

Defenders: Nikki Pradhan, Ishika Chaudhary, Jyoti Singh, Lalthantluangi, Jyoti, Udita, Shilpi Dabas

Midfielders: Sushila Chanu Pukhrambam, Manisha Chauhan, Vaishnavi Vitthal Phalke, Sakshi Rana, Sunelita Toppo, Salima Tete, Neha, Ishika

Forwards: Deepika Soreng, Rutaja Dadaso Pisal, Baljeet Kaur, Navneet Kaur, Deepika, Annu, Beauty Dungdung, Hina Bano, Sonam, Lalremsiami, Mumtaz Khan, Sangita Kumari (Rehab)

--IANS

vi/bc