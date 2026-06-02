Amit Shah to visit Tripura to review India-Bangladesh border security

Agartala, June 2 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will visit Tripura on June 4-5 to assess the preparedness of the Border Security Force (BSF) and other agencies in dealing with a range of challenges along the India-Bangladesh border, officials said here on Tuesday.

A senior official said that after chairing the 73rd Plenary Session of the North Eastern Council (NEC) in Meghalaya capital Shillong on June 4, HM Shah will arrive in Agartala on Thursday evening (June 4). “During his stay in Tripura, the Home Minister will hold a high-level meeting with officials of the BSF and other security agencies to review issues related to the India-Bangladesh border. Prior to the meeting, he will visit selected border locations in West Tripura district to personally assess the prevailing situation,” the official said.

During his visit to the Bangladesh frontier, HM Shah is scheduled to lay the foundation stone for certain infrastructure projects, participate in a tree plantation drive, and attend a Sainik Sammelan.

The Home Minister is also slated to lay the foundation stone and attend the Bhumi Pujan ceremony for a hotel project that will be developed jointly by the Tripura government and a private organisation.

The Tripura government, the BSF, and the West Tripura district administration are engaged in extensive preparations for the Home Minister’s two-day visit to the state.

Tripura, which shares an 856-km-long international border with Bangladesh and is surrounded on three sides by the neighbouring country, remains highly sensitive and vulnerable to issues such as illegal migration, cross-border smuggling, illicit trade, and other trans-border crimes. Except for around 21 km of difficult terrain, most of the international border has been fenced to curb smuggling, illegal infiltration, trans-border crimes, and the movement of other inimical elements.

A senior BSF official said that vigilance and domination along the International Border have been significantly intensified since unrest erupted in Bangladesh during June-July 2024, particularly following the fall of the Sheikh Hasina-led Awami League government on August 5, 2024.

Meanwhile, while addressing the BSF Investiture Ceremony and Rustamji Memorial Lecture in New Delhi last month, HM Shah announced that the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government would establish an impregnable border security grid over the next year under the ‘Smart Border Project’, incorporating drones, radars, advanced surveillance cameras, and other cutting-edge technologies.

He also emphasised that the governments of Tripura, Assam, and West Bengal are committed to preventing illegal infiltration and that the BSF must work in close coordination with the respective state governments to strengthen border management.

The Home Minister further directed BSF formations in Tripura, Assam, and West Bengal to coordinate closely with district administrations, police stations, panchayats, and revenue officials to effectively prevent infiltration and enhance border security.

--IANS

sc/dpb