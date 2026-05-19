May 19, 2026 8:40 AM हिंदी

HM Amit Shah to chair 26th Central Zone Council meeting in Bastar today

HM Amit Shah to chair 26th Central Zone Council meeting in Bastar today

New Delhi, May 19 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will chair the 26th meeting of the Central Zonal Council in Bastar on Tuesday, marking a significant moment for regional governance and development in central India.

The high-profile meeting, being held in the historic Bastar region of Chhattisgarh, is also being seen as a reflection of the successful restoration of peace and stability in an area once heavily affected.

The event will see the convergence of the Chief Ministers of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and the host state of Chhattisgarh, making it a critical forum for inter-state cooperation and federal dialogue.

In anticipation of this significant event, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai chaired a comprehensive high-level review meeting to assess the ongoing preparations.

During this preparatory session, senior administrative officials presented a detailed PowerPoint overview outlining the specific topics and strategic proposals that the Chhattisgarh government plans to introduce during the council proceedings.

Reviewing each agenda point thoroughly, Chief Minister Sai assigned clear responsibilities to top officials and issued strict directives to ensure flawless execution, emphasising that arrangements must be handled with utmost seriousness and seamless coordination.

Reflecting on the importance of the event, Chief Minister Sai earlier highlighted that the member states of the Central Zonal Council play a pivotal role in achieving the vision of a Developed India.

He noted that this particular council serves as an exemplary model for the entire country, uniquely defined by an atmosphere of mutual cooperation and a total absence of disputes among its participants.

According to the Chief Minister, these regional councils have transformed into highly effective platforms for fostering constructive dialogue and resolving shared challenges, bridging the gap between individual states as well as between the provincial governments and the Centre.

Hosting this national assembly in Bastar is a source of immense pride for Chhattisgarh.

Chief Minister Sai pointed out that organising a convention of this magnitude in Bastar reflects the successful restoration of peace in the area under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah.

--IANS

rs/

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