HM Shah requests LS Speaker to consult Oppn for students' protest debate

New Delhi, Aug 12 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday wrote to Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla urging him to consult with the Opposition parties for a discussion on the NEET students' protest, stating that in a democratic nation, "solutions emerge only through discussion and dialogue".

He also reaffirmed his commitment to remain present in the Lok Sabha when the debate is scheduled and is willing to answer every question raised by the Opposition.

In his letter, HM Shah said: "You are aware that the Hon'ble Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, Shri Kiren Rijiju, has agreed on behalf of the Government, during the Business Advisory Committee meeting, to a discussion in Parliament regarding the student protests concerning the NEET examination."

He mentioned that even before the Opposition's request, the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, was discussed in the Parliament; however, "no Hon'ble Member of Parliament from the Opposition expressed any views regarding the NEET examination in the House at that time".

Nevertheless, he said that the Centre is ready to discuss this issue again.

"I request you to consult with the Opposition and, based on mutual agreement, allocate as much time, whether in terms of days or hours, as you deem appropriate, starting today. I intend to remain present in the House during the scheduled time to participate in the discussion on this matter and am prepared to answer all questions raised by the Opposition," the Home Minister said.

"In a democracy, solutions emerge only through discussion and dialogue. I have unwavering faith in democracy and democratic institutions, and I believe that this House exists precisely for the purpose of discussion and dialogue," he added.

"Therefore, I urge you to consult with Opposition leaders and facilitate a discussion on this important subject in a constructive atmosphere, so that all Hon'ble Members, from both the Treasury and Opposition benches, may present their valuable opinions and views," HM Shah added.

This comes against the backdrop of the Opposition's questions over the Home Minister's "absence" from the House. The Opposition has sought a statement on the police action against students who participated in the protest march. The standoff has led to repeated disruptions.

Earlier in the day, speaking to reporters on the Parliament premises, Home Minister Shah hit back at the Opposition over allegations that he was avoiding the Parliament and said that he had been regularly attending the ongoing Monsoon Session.

HM Shah said that Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Rijiju had already made it clear that the government was prepared to hold a detailed discussion on the protests by students. He said the government had accepted the Opposition's original demand for a discussion and maintained that he himself had made it clear that he was prepared to answer questions on the matter in the Parliament.

--IANS

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