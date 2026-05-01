May 01, 2026 10:02 AM हिंदी

HM Amit Shah to offer prayers at Buddha relics in Leh on Buddha Purnima

HM Amit Shah to offer prayers at Buddha relics in Leh on Buddha Purnima

New Delhi, May 1 (IANS) Union Home Minister Amit Shah will join devotees on Friday to pay respects to the sacred relics of Lord Buddha on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima.

He arrived in the Union Territory of Ladakh on Thursday on a two-day visit.

Union Minister Shah earlier said in a post on X: "Tomorrow will be a historic day for Ladakh, when, on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Purnima, the sacred relics of Lord Buddha will be available for the people of Ladakh to pay their respects."

"I consider myself fortunate that I, too, will have the rare opportunity tomorrow to have darshan of these holy relics."

"In order that these sacred relics may be easily accessible for darshan by the people of Ladakh over the next two weeks, I held a meeting today with the Lieutenant Governor of Ladakh and the concerned officials in this regard."

He was welcomed on arrival by Ladakh Lieutenant Governor V.K. Saxena, senior government officials, elected representatives, and local residents, many of whom were dressed in traditional attire.

"He (Union Home Minister Amit Shah) will be paying respects to the holy relics of Lord Buddha on Friday (May 1) on the occasion of the 2569th Buddha Purnima. The Home Minister's visit and his vision for the development of Ladakh shall motivate us to work towards fulfilling the aspirations of the people of Ladakh," Lieutenant Governor Saxena said.

After the arrival of the Piprahwa relics of Lord Buddha in Leh, people have been gathering in large numbers to pay their respects.

This is Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s first visit to Ladakh since protests over demands for statehood and inclusion under the Sixth Schedule in September last year, during which four protesters were killed and more than 80 others injured.

The Centre has decided to engage in dialogue with representatives from Ladakh to address their concerns and explore measures to preserve the region's unique environment and cultural heritage.

Union Minister Amit Shah is also scheduled to launch major dairy and cooperative sector projects during his visit to Ladakh.

--IANS

rs/

LATEST NEWS

Europa League: Braga bag late with to take SF first-leg advantage

Europa League: Braga bag late with to take SF first-leg advantage

Nifty, Sensex dip nearly 0.75 pc this week amid geopolitical tensions

Nifty, Sensex dip nearly 0.75 pc this week amid geopolitical tensions

Varun Dhawan says Abhishek Kumar's ‘journey inspires him’, calls him ‘Wow’

Varun Dhawan says Abhishek Kumar's ‘journey inspires him’, calls him ‘Wow’

Manoj Muntashir reveals Government had made a 14 feet tall ‘Jhumka’ in Bareli as a tribute to Asha Bhosle

Manoj Muntashir reveals Government had made a 14 feet tall ‘Jhumka’ in Bareli as a tribute to Asha Bhosle

UPI sees 25 pc growth at 22.35 billion transactions in April, starts FY27 on strong note

UPI sees 25 pc growth at 22.35 billion transactions in April, starts FY27 on strong note

Commercial LPG cylinder rates hiked by Rs 993, no change for household gas consumers

Commercial LPG cylinder rates hiked by Rs 993, no change for household gas consumers

Wood gives Forest first-leg advantage in Europa League SF

Wood gives Forest first-leg advantage in Europa League SF

Rakesh Roshan pens b’day note for ‘favourite young man’ Hridhan: And just like that he’s 18

Rakesh Roshan pens b’day note for ‘favourite young man’ Hridhan: And just like that he’s 18

Shreya Ghoshal says it’s imperative for singers to nurture composer in them to justice to songs

Shreya Ghoshal says it’s imperative for singers to nurture composer in them to justice to songs

Apple CEO Tim Cook bullish on rising Indian middle class amid another record March quarter

Apple CEO Tim Cook bullish on rising Indian middle class amid another record March quarter