HM Amit Shah hails BJP’s Gujarat local body polls, credits PM Modi’s ‘nation first’ vision​

Gandhinagar, April 28 (IANS) Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday expressed gratitude to voters in Gujarat and the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency after the BJP secured a sweeping victory in the state’s local self-government elections.​

In his statement, Shah said the mandate reflected strong public backing for the BJP across Gujarat’s urban and rural local bodies.​

“This victory is the result of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s spirit of ‘Nation First’, politics of development, and the tireless hard work and intense efforts of BJP’s dedicated workers under extreme heat,” he said.​

Shah extended congratulations to Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel, Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, BJP state president Jagdish Vishwakarma, organisation general secretary Ratnakarji, and other party office bearers, along with BJP workers across the state.​

He said the outcome demonstrated public endorsement of the government’s vision for a “peaceful, secure, developed and prosperous Gujarat” and its welfare policies under the current state leadership.​

He also urged all BJP candidates who won in the local body elections to remain “committed and accountable” to citizens in public service.​

In the Gandhinagar Lok Sabha constituency, the BJP registered a strong performance across multiple civic and rural bodies, including the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation, Kalol, Sanand and Bavla taluka panchayats, Kalol nagarpalika, and the Ahmedabad and Gandhinagar district panchayats.​

Shah congratulated the winning candidates and praised party workers for what he described as "sustained grassroots mobilisation".​

Gujarat Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel also issued a statement congratulating the party leadership, candidates and workers for the electoral performance.​

He said, "The results reflected continued public trust in the BJP under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, under whom Gujarat had seen significant development over the past three decades".​

“Positive changes have taken place in the lives of the poor, youth, farmers, women's empowerment, and every section of society,” Patel said, adding that BJP workers had consistently worked at the grassroots level with a focus on public service and development.​

He expressed gratitude to voters across the state, stating that the outcome represented “the victory of development” and “the victory of Gujarat".

​--IANS

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