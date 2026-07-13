July 13, 2026 9:23 PM हिंदी

'History in the making': BCCI President Mithun Manhas hails India's historic Lord's triumph

'History in the making': Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Mithun Manhas hails India's historic Lord's triumph against England. Photo credit: @MithunManhas5/X

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) President Mithun Manhas on Monday hailed India's landmark victory in the first-ever women's Test at Lord's, congratulating Harmanpreet Kaur and her team after they scripted a famous 270-run win over England.

After the victory, Manhas took to X and wrote, "History in the making! Well done @BCCIWomen for achieving this extraordinary feat. The entire nation is proud of you. Congratulations to Harmanpreet, her team, and the support staff @BCCI. Jai Hind."

India delivered a strong all-around performance to secure a clear victory at the Home of Cricket, bowling England out for 186 while defending a huge target of 457. Off-spinner Sneh Rana shone with figures of 4-42, and Deepti Sharma took 2-36 as England's resistance fell apart during the opening session on the fourth day.

Starting at 130/6, England's hopes rested on overnight half-centurion Amy Jones. However, Sneh Rana struck early, dismissing her for 54. Deepti then took out Issy Wong and Lauren Bell. Sneh Rana then ended the match by bowling Sophie Ecclestone, who had earlier made her maiden Test half-century, with a great delivery.

This victory marked India's seventh win in their last 11 women's Tests and ensured they kept their unbeaten record in Test cricket on English soil.

India set the stage for this memorable win with strong batting throughout the match. Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scored 83 and 70, while Yastika Bhatia made history by becoming the first woman to score a Test century at Lord's with a fantastic 113. Richa Ghosh contributed a quick unbeaten 50 off 52 balls, and Kranti Gaud also made headlines by claiming the first five-wicket haul in a women's Test at this iconic venue.

The victory occurred in front of cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, who spoke to the Indian team before play began. He was joined by ICC Chairman Jay Shah, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla, and Secretary Devajit Saikia, as India ensured that the first women's Test at Lord's in its 142-year history would be remembered for years to come.

--IANS

hs/bsk/

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