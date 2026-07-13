Post-Cyclone Ditwah recovery: India to supply state-of-the-art medical equipment to Sri Lanka

Colombo, July 13 (IANS) The High Commissioner of India to Sri Lanka, Santosh Jha and Sri Lanka’s Minister of Health’s secretary, Anil Jasinghe, on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) for an Indian grant to supply state-of-the-art medical equipment to Base Hospital, Deniyaya.

"Partnering for climate-resilient healthcare in India and Sri Lanka. Glad to sign an MoU with the Secretary, Ministry of Health Dr Anil Jasinghe today for a SLR 600M Indian grant to supply state-of-the-art medical equipment to Base Hospital, Deniyaya, in presence of Hon. Minister Nalinda Jayatissa," the High Commissioner wrote on X.

According to the High Commissioner, this grant will equip critical units, including Emergency, Operating Theatres, HDU, and the Special Care Baby Unit, supporting the hospital’s relocation to a secure, disaster-resilient zone.

"Part of India's USD 450M rehabilitation package for Sri Lanka's post-Cyclone Ditwah recovery, this initiative underscores India's enduring commitment to a safe and resilient neighbourhood," he highlighted.

Last month, the High Commissioner handed over military equipment to the Sri Lankan Army for their United Nations deployment under a grant of 5.5 million USD.

"Strengthening India-Sri Lanka defence bonds and enhancing operational readiness. Happy to hand over military stores from the Indian Army to the Sri Lankan Army for their UN deployment under a grant of 5.5 million USD. On Sri Lanka's request, India immediately mobilised these equipment for Sri Lanka's UN deployment- a testament to the confidence and trust in our defence relations," the High Commissioner said.

In April as well, India handed over two Personal Watercrafts (PWCs) and safety gear to the Sri Lanka Coast Guard, assisting in enhancing the Sri Lanka Coast Guard’s capability in near-shore Search and Rescue (SAR).

As part of its continuous humanitarian outreach, India, on April 24, presented two BHISM (Bharat Health Initiative for Sahyog Hita and Maitri) cubes to the Sri Lankan authorities under India’s ‘Aarogya Maitri’ initiative.

–IANS

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