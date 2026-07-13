Japanese PM Takaichi’s India visit reflects continuation of longstanding relationship: Report

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi’s recent visit to India for the 16th India–Japan Annual Summit reflects the continuation of the longstanding relationship. Japan, a report highlighted, remains the second country after Russia with whom India holds annual bilateral summits.

India and Japan established this format in 2006 when the ties were elevated to a 'Strategic and Global Partnership'. India also holds an annual 2+2 ministerial dialogue with Japan, showcasing how close the two nations are to each other. The ties between India and Japan are bipartisan and both nations enjoy strong state-to-state connection and hold goodwill among their peoples. Japan is the most important partner in India’s story of economic laterisation in the past 35 years, a report in Institute of Peace and Conflict Studies (IPCS) detailed.

Takaichi was on a three-day visit to India from July 1-3, her first to India after assuming office. During the 16th Annual India-Japan Summit at Hyderabad House in New Delhi on July 2, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Takaichi discussed the full spectrum of bilateral ties, including trade and investment, economic security, energy, emerging technologies, defence and people-to-people exchanges. Both leaders also spoke about regional and global developments of mutual interest.

During the summit, Japan committed to invest USD 62 billion in India over the next 10 years. The two nations also signed agreements in important sectors such as energy resilience, economic security, and artificial intelligence. Both nations also signed a first defence co-development pact, which would be useful for ensuring the security of maritime routes and maintaining a free and open Indo-Pacific, according to the report. India wants Japan to develop Mogami-class stealth frigates, naval radio antenna systems (UNICORN masts), and next-generation warship propulsion systems in India.

PM Modi and Takaichi also attended the India–Japan Joint Economic Forum and virtually inaugurated a new Maruti manufacturing facility in Haryana. Spread across 800 acres, the integrated manufacturing complex has been developed with an adjoining supplier park and is designed to become one of the world's largest vehicle manufacturing facilities when fully operational.

Japan wants to secure its technology pipelines in the semiconductor, artificial intelligence, and robotics sectors. Tokyo also intends to have stable, alternative suppliers for critical minerals and battery production as China has imposed export restrictions in these domains, the IPCS stated.

The two nations are exploring joint projects in sectors like clean energy, with a focus on green ammonia, biogas, and upstream oil and gas exploration. India and Japan announced biogas initiative, targeting establishment of 1,000 biogas and organic fertilizer plants across India.

PM Modi and Takaichi had also reaffirmed the importance of the Mumbai-Ahmedabad High Speed Rail as a flagship project between India and Japan. Takaichi expressed Japan's commitment to extending the necessary cooperation for India's target to commence commercial operations on priority sections in 2027.

--IANS

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