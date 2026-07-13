BJP questions Rahul Gandhi’s ‘disappearance’, slams ‘absence’ from landslide-hit Wayanad

New Delhi, July 13 (IANS) Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Rajya Sabha MP and senior spokesperson Sudhanshu Trivedi on Monday sharply criticised Leader of the Opposition (LoP) in Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi, questioning his mysterious disappearance and absence from his former constituency, Wayanad in Kerala, which has been devastated by severe rainfall and deadly landslides.

Addressing a press conference, Trivedi asked why LoP Rahul Gandhi, who had represented Wayanad in the Lok Sabha, has gone missing at a time when the region is grappling with one of its worst natural calamities in recent years.

He remarked that LoP Rahul Gandhi talks big about serving the people, but questioned where he and his sister Priyanka Vadra were when their own constituency needs them the most, especially when Kerala has a Congress-supported government.

Heavy monsoon rains have triggered massive landslides in Wayanad and surrounding areas, resulting in significant loss of life, home destruction, and disruption of daily life. Rescue and relief operations are underway, with the Kerala government and central agencies working round the clock.

Trivedi accused the Gandhi duo, LoP Rahul Gandhi and his sister Priyanka Gandhi, of failing to stand with the affected people despite the deep emotional connect they have often projected with the constituency.

He alleged that LoP Rahul Gandhi was quick to visit Wayanad after previous disasters for media attention, but now, when people are suffering the most, he has mysteriously disappeared from public view.

Trivedi further questioned the Congress leadership's priorities and asked where LoP Rahul Gandhi was "hibernating" during this hour of crisis, questioning whether he was on a foreign trip or tucked away in some corner of the world.

Trivedi added that LoP Rahul Gandhi would only appear when some "anti-national" statement surfaced, and only then would the public come to know where the two were "roaming" for political manoeuvring instead of addressing the immediate crises faced by ordinary citizens of Kerala.

--IANS

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