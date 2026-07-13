Fardeen Khan remembers ‘Zarine Khan’ on her birth anniversary

Mumbai, July 13 (IANS) Actor Fardeen Khan remembered his “Zarine Aunty” on her birth anniversary On Monday, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video featuring Zarine Khan with her family members.

The actor also penned a long note in the caption, as he spoke about the reality of life, and the memorable moments with loved ones.

He wrote, “Everything That Is Born, Penelope Thompson Everything that is born already carries its ending, like a seed that knows the soil is both cradle and grave. We walk through life as if it were infinite, measuring tomorrows on clocks made of breath. But time does not keep count; it only folds and unfolds, like a tide remembering every wave that left and returned. Tomorrow is promised to no one. It is the gentle illusion we build to soften the sharpness of now. And yet, knowing this, how fragile each heartbeat is, makes the present more sacred, the love more urgent, the forgiveness more real. Death is not the opposite of life, but its hidden face”.

He further mentioned, “It waits, not with cruelty, but with the calm of one who knows the secret, that endings are only beginnings rearranged. When someone we love crosses that invisible horizon, it is not absence we inherit, but a new form of presence, a silence that hums with all they once were. We speak their names, and they rise again, not in flesh, but in memory’s luminous air. In time, when grief loosens its hold, they begin to live through us, in the way we speak, the kindness we extend, the patience we learn, the laughter we keep alive. Their love becomes a quiet compass, their wisdom a pulse within our choices, their spirit a note in the music of our living”.

He shared that it is the transformation of turning sorrow into continuation, to see that the line between life and death is only the breath between remembering and forgetting who we are.

He added, “So let us not mourn as if light itself has gone out; it has only changed direction. It shines now inward, into the vast cathedral of the soul, where every love once lived and will live again. Everything that is born must die, and everything that dies return, to teach us that nothing was ever truly lost, only transformed, only returned to the great breathing whole. To live is to become someone’s memory, and to die is to become someone’s guide. Zarine Aunty, you are now our guide and live through us. We miss you. #happybirthday”.

--IANS

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