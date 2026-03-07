March 07, 2026 5:53 PM हिंदी

Historic digital initiative brings Vrindavan temple darshan online

Vrindavan, March 7 (IANS) In a major step towards blending tradition with technology, the revered Shri Banke Bihari Ji Temple in Vrindavan has started the official LIVE broadcast of the deity's darshan through its verified social media platforms. With this system operational, devotees across the world are allowed to witness the divine presence of Banke Bihari Ji online for the first time.

The initiative has been made possible by Suyogya Media Pvt. Ltd., a technology-driven organisation that provides digital communication and media solutions for temples, gurus, and spiritual institutions. According to a statement issued by the company, this marks the first time in the temple’s history that devotees can access the darshan through a structured digital platform.

According to information, the authorities of the temple launched the LIVE service on the auspicious occasion of Rangbhari Ekadashi. This is a spiritually significant day for devotees.

According to the statement, the move is aimed at helping millions of followers, who are unable to travel to Vrindavan, experience the sacred darshan remotely while preserving the sanctity and traditions of the temple.

Bhavya Srivastava, associated with Suyogya Media Pvt. Ltd. and founder of Religion World, described the development as a landmark moment for devotees worldwide.

“This is a historic and deeply spiritual moment. For centuries, devotees have travelled to Vrindavan for a glimpse of Shri Banke Bihari Ji. Through this initiative, we are humbled to help extend the divine presence of Thakur Ji to devotees worldwide while maintaining the sanctity, traditions, and spiritual dignity of the temple,” Srivastava said.

K. Deepa, Partner at Suyogya Media Pvt. Ltd., said that the organisation has been working to connect faith with modern digital tools in a meaningful and respectful manner.

“Suyogya Media has been working with spiritual leaders, temples, and religious institutions to bring faith and technology together in a meaningful way. We are grateful to the temple administration for trusting us with such a sacred responsibility. Our aim is to create digital bridges so that devotees everywhere can remain connected with their faith and spiritual traditions,” she said.

Suyogya Media Pvt. Ltd. has developed into a specialised organisation that supports religious and spiritual institutions through services such as live streaming, digital media management, social media outreach, and devotional content distribution.

